Lipton Real Iced Black Tea, Peach & Apricot 15S 33G

Not much of a taste.
Couldn’t really taste the flavours advertised. Shan’t buy them again.
Black Tea (70%), natural flavouring (25%), sweet blackberry leaves (5%) * Rainforest alliance certified TM Free from Irradiation and Meat. Suitable for Ovo Lacto Vegetarian and Vegan
STORE IN A COOL, DRY PLACE
Poland
33g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Prepared
|Energy (kJ)
|<17 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|<4 kcal
|Fat (g)
|0 g
|of which saturates (g)
|0 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|<0.5 g
|of which sugars (g)
|<0.5 g
|Protein (g)
|<0.5 g
|Salt (g)
|0 g
|1 portion = g. (Pack contains 15 portions)
|-
