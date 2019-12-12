Lipton Cold Brew Green Tea Mint 15'S 27G

Product Description
- Green tea with leaves.
- For Freshly Brewed Real Iced Tea
- i) Pour 500ml of water into a glass, cup or water bottle.
- ii) Place your tea bag in the water
- iii) Shake or stir
- iii) Leave for 5 minutes.
- Enjoy within 8 hours of brewing.
- Our tea bags have a string and tag, for easy removal from your water bottle.
- Our tea bags are totally plastic-free & biodegradable - pop them in your food waste or compost heap.
- Each healthy tea bag is individually wrapped for on-the-go refreshment without pocket fluff!
- Black tea with flavouring ingredients:
- Green tea leaves (70%), natural flavourings (25%), sweet blackberry leaves (5%).
- Supporting our tea farmers for a sustainable future
- Lipton Real Iced Tea carries the Rainforest Alliance Certified™ seal, which means that we're working to look after the environment and support our lovely tea farmers. All our tea is farmed by workers earning just wages, with access to decent housing, medical care and education for their children. At Lipton, we truly care about our people and we believe that happy people make the best tea!
- Our Lipton Iced Tea brews in cold water, 500ml is the recommended amount.
- Our sugar-free tea can go in a glass but we have also designed a 'Screw-Top Hydration Bottle' uniquely designed to hold your tea bag.
- Lipton and the Unilever logo are registered trademarks
- Lipton Real Iced Tea Green Tea & Mint Iced Tea brewed in cold water, water never tasted so good
- Jazz up your tap water with this expertly blended tea and boost your bottle with the refreshing taste of real, freshly brewed iced tea in just 5 minutes. Your tea's gone cold. Refreshing!
- We've combined the clean, crisp taste of green tea leaves with an invigorating blast of real peppermint leaves, for a tinglingly fresh yet delicately taste
- Lipton Teas are made with Rainforest Alliance Certified™ tea leaves and natural ingredients for sugar-free, calorie-free iced fruit teas that are deliciously refreshing
- Zero calorie. Zero sugar. All natural ingredients. Real tea
- Enjoy our sugar-free real tea in a glass or in our special design 'Screw-Top' hydration bottle
- Pack size: 27g
Information
Ingredients
Green tea¹ (70%), peppermint leaves (25%), sweet blackberry leaves (5%) ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Suitable for vegetarians and vegans
Storage
STORE IN A COOL, DRY PLACE
Produce of
Poland
Preparation and Usage
- BLENDED AND PACKED IN THE EU USING INGREDIENTS FROM OTHER ORIGINS
Name and address
- Unilever UK Ltd,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- KT22 7GR
- Unilever Ireland,
- 20 Riverwalk,
Return to
- Unilever UK,
- Lipton,
- Freepost ADM3940,
- London,
- SW1A 1YR.
Net Contents
27g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml Prepared
|Energy (kJ)
|<17 kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|<4 kcal
|Fat (g)
|0 g
|of which saturates (g)
|0 g
|Carbohydrate (g)
|<0.5 g
|of which sugars (g)
|<0.5 g
|Protein (g)
|<0.5 g
|Salt (g)
|0 g
|1 portion = g. (Pack contains 15 portions)
|-
