Mr. Gentry His Perfect Trio Gift Set
Offer
Product Description
Mr Gentry is a brand for the modern man. With an intense and masculine fragrance of sandalwood, tonka bean and warming amber accords. Our specially crafted range is designed to complete your daily grooming routine. 1 x 500ml e Shower Gel 1 x 50ml e Shaving Gel 1 x 50ml e After Shave Balm Shower Gel, Shaving Gel & After Shave Balm : Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse immediately with clean, warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.
Information
Ingredients
Shower Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide DEA, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Magnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, Shaving Gel: Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Chloride, Cocamide DEA, Glycerin, Polyquaternium-7, Parfum, Hydroxypropyl Methylcellulose, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, PEG-150 Distearate, Megnesium Nitrate, Methylchloroisothiazolinone, Magnesium Chloride, Methylisothiazolinone, After Shave Balm: Aqua, Paraffinum Liquidum, Cetearyl Alcohol, Stearic Acid, Glycerin, PEG-100 Stearate, Phenoxyethanol, Glyceryl Stearate, Isopropyl Myristate, Parfum, Triethanolamine, Methylparaben, Carbomer, Propylparaben, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter, Coumarin, Linalool, Butylphenyl Methylpropional
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- Once opened, use within 12 months
- Directions for use
- Shower Gel: Apply to wet skin, work into a lather, then rinse well.
- Shaving Gel: Apply gel evenly to clean, damp face and neck. Lather and shave as normal, rinsing razor under warm running water as needed.
- After Shave Balm: Apply to a clean, dry face and neck after shaving.
Warnings
- Warning
- Shower Gel, Shaving Gel & After Shave Balm: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse immediately with clean, warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.
Recycling info
Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled Box. Card - Widely Recycled Tray. Plastic - Widely Recycled Tube. Plastic - Widely Recycled Window. Plastic - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Our promise
Our promise
We are happy to refund or replace any Tesco product which falls below the high standard you expect.
Just ask any member of staff. This does not affect your statutory rights.
- We are here to help:
- Shop on-line at www.tesco.com
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Freephone 0800 50 55 55, Mon-Sat, 9am-6pm.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
Net Contents
50ml e After Shave Balm
Safety information
Warning Shower Gel, Shaving Gel & After Shave Balm: Avoid contact with eyes. In case of contact, rinse immediately with clean, warm water. Do not apply to broken or irritated skin. Discontinue use if irritation occurs.
