L'oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert Night Pot 45+ Cream 50Ml

Product Description
- Wrinkle Expert 45+ Night Cream
- Discover the nightly anti-wrinkle moisturiser for 45+ women from L'Oreal Paris.
- Enriched with Retino-Peptides, a powerful complex of Pro Retinol A and Peptides, cells in the epidermal layer are regenerated.
- Triple Action:
- 1. Reduces the Appearance of Wrinkles
- Wrinkles appear reduced. Skin looks softer and more supple.
- 2. Improves Firmness
- After 5 days, skin regains the feeling of firmness and elasticity. Its overall appearance looks improved.
- 3. Helps Regenerate Skin
- Skin looks regenerated. Skin feels supple and more comfortable
- With age, skin has evolving anti-ageing needs. L'Oréal Paris has created Wrinkle Expert, a face cream range specifically formulated to address the anti-wrinkle needs of the skin at every age.
- Goes well with
- L'Oreal Paris Wrinkle Expert 45+ Day Cream 50ml
- An anti-wrinkle night cream
- Smooths wrinkles
- Improves firmness
- Helps regenerate skin
- Pack size: 50ML
Information
Ingredients
782732 9, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Dimethicone, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, PEG-40 Stearate, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Shorea Robusta Seed Butter, Paraffinum Liquidum / Mineral Oil, Paraffin, Stearic Acid, Stearyl Alcohol, Cera Microcristallina / Microcrystalline Wax, Sorbitan Oleate, Sorbitan Tristearate, Glycine Soja Protein / Soybean Protein, Triethanolamine, Isohexadecane, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Myristic Acid, Myristyl Alcohol, Palmitic Acid, Hydrolyzed Soy Protein, Caprylyl Glycol, Acetyl Trifluoromethylphenyl Valylglycine, Pentylene Glycol, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, Ethylhexylglycerin, Polysorbate 80, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, BHT, Retinyl Palmitate, Tocopherol, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Limonene, Citral, Citronellol, Benzyl Alcohol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B192836/1)
Preparation and Usage
- Apply every night in small circular motions to the face and neck after cleansing.
Net Contents
50ml
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020