L'oreal Paris Revitalift Ginseng Glow Day Cream 50Ml

4.5(52)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Revitalift Ginseng Glow Day Cream 50Ml
£ 7.00
£14.00/100ml

Offer

  • Enriched with red pigment, but suitable for all skin tones, Energising Red Cream reactivates your healthy glow for skin that appears renewed.
  • Advanced Pro-Retinol, a powerful dermatologist-inspired anti-wrinkle ingredient, helps to smooth skin surface.
  • Red Ginseng, a powerful ingredient known for its stimulating properties, helps to boost skin to fight signs of fatigue.
  • Immediately, skin has an instant healthy glow.
  • In 7 days, skin is firmer and smoother.
  • In 4 weeks, wrinkles appear reduced.
  • From Science to Beauty
  • With more than 30 years of dedicated research, at L'Oréal Paris we know your skin inside out - whether normal, dry, dull, ageing or combination.
  • Our skincare creams are developed and rigorously tested with leading skin experts and scientists worldwide.
  • Proven science, cutting-edge innovations captured in luxurious textures for a sumptuous skincare experience.
  • For beautiful skin today and more youthful looking skin tomorrow.
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle Night Cream 50ml
  • L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Anti-Wrinkle Eye Cream 15ml
  • Anti-wrinkle, extra-firming, healthy glow
  • With advanced pro-retinol and red ginseng
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

909044 2, Aqua / Water, Cyclohexasiloxane, Glycerin, Myristyl Myristate, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Stearic Acid, Limnanthes Alba Seed Oil / Meadowfoam Seed Oil, Isopropyl Isostearate, Caprylic/Capric Triglyceride, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Cera Alba / Beeswax, Glyceryl Stearate, Glycine Soja Protein / Soybean Protein, Disodium EDTA, Faex Extract / Yeast Extract, Hydroxyacetophenone, Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Salicyloyl Phytosphingosine, Triethanolamine, Retinyl Palmitate, Cetyl Alcohol, Stearyl Alcohol, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Acrylonitrile/Methyl Methacrylate/Vinylidene Chloride Copolymer, Caprylyl Glycol, CI 77491 / Iron Oxides, Citric Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Isobutane, Isohexadecane, Mica, Myristic Acid, PEG-20 Stearate, Pentylene Glycol, Polysorbate 80, Propanediol, Sodium Cocoyl Glutamate, Sorbitan Oleate, Dimethicone, Benzyl Alcohol, Benzyl Salicylate, Citral, Citronellol, Geraniol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Limonene, Linalool, Methyl-2-Octynoate, CI 15510 / Orange 4, Phenoxyethanol, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Tocopherol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B231989/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply the creamy, tinted formula to a thoroughly cleansed face and neck, massaging into the skin in upwards and outwards motions.

Net Contents

50ml

52 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

Help other customers like you

This cream was luxurious in texture. The red cover

3 stars

This cream was luxurious in texture. The red covered and was absorbed well. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Still undecided about this moisturiser. It feels v

4 stars

Still undecided about this moisturiser. It feels very luxurious when applied to the skin, and my skin does feel lovely and soft the next morning, however I am still waiting to notice a difference in the appearance of my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love this, lifts my complexion without having to u

5 stars

Love this, lifts my complexion without having to use heavy foundations gives a lovely healthy looking glow. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

So I’ve been using this for quite a few weeks now,

5 stars

So I’ve been using this for quite a few weeks now, I cannot find any negatives to say about it! Gentle fragrance, does not irritate my eczema prone skin, not too greasy or too light! Lasts a long time as you don’t need much! But I am just having trouble getting used to the colour! It doesn’t colour my skin, it’s just a bit strange! I would maybe purchase this again, but I do love my staple which is L’Oreal Paris revitalift...can’t be beaten!! :-) [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I didn’t know what to expect with this new version

4 stars

I didn’t know what to expect with this new version of Revitalift cream. It has the benefit of the great moisturising cream with added pigment, which makes my skin look healthier, and naturally radiant. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Being winter time I really suffer with dry skin I

5 stars

Being winter time I really suffer with dry skin I have found this to be a god send. Does feel like I have a strong moisturizing cream on but it protects my skin all day and works well with make up [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I like this cream. I prefer the scent of the Revit

5 stars

I like this cream. I prefer the scent of the Revitalift Filler day cream (which I think is lovely) but this smells nice. It's a peachy coloured cream which absorbs quickly into my skin. My complexion looks good after applying it, my skin looks healthy and glowing - the red pigment isn't visible once rubbed in but however it does it, it works. I've been using the cream for a couple of weeks and my skin is lovely and smooth and appears youthful. I'd buy this again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I found this cream nice to apply to the skin. I th

3 stars

I found this cream nice to apply to the skin. I thought it soaked into the skin well and never left any greasy feeling residue. I have used it for a week so far. I have sensitive skin and never had any issues with it. I felt it seemed to make a slight difference around the eye area. I think with longer use I may notice more. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I hadn't realised this moisturiser was tinted. Thi

5 stars

I hadn't realised this moisturiser was tinted. This was a nice surprise as it gave me a healthy look, normally I'm very pale! The moisturiser was lovely, it had a rich feel to it when applying. I've used it for about a week and my skin feels softer. The moisturiser smells lovely, I wish L'oreal could make perfumes which smell the same. This feels like a very expensive moisturiser when applying and it's well worth the money. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

My skin looks refreshed and ten years younger. I r

5 stars

My skin looks refreshed and ten years younger. I receive many compliments since day one of using it. The texture is very light but very moisturising. My wrinkles are diminishing day by day. I would recommend this product to anyone over 30. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 52 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

