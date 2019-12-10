By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sipsmith Orange And Cacao Gin 50Cl

No ratings yetWrite a review
Sipsmith Orange And Cacao Gin 50Cl
£ 20.00
£40.00/litre

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Orange & Cacao
  • For inspiration on all things sippable join us @sipsmith Twitter, Facebook and Instagram
  • It's zesty, it's chocolatey and it's unmistakably junipery.
  • Citrus gins have been around for centuries, but this modern take is also inspired by the popular flavour combination of chocolate and orange. Here, we dial up the juniper and using an age-old tradition, sweeten with plenty of liquorish. Next we add an array of botanicals from orange blossom to cacao nibs, before resting the gin on fresh orange zest for a wonderfully complex, citrus gin. Pour 50ml over ice, top with premium tonic and garnish with a wheel of orange for a refreshingly zesty G&T.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 50cl

Information

Tasting Notes

  • It's zesty, it's chocolatey and it's unmistakably junipery

Alcohol Units

20

ABV

40% vol

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Name and address

  • Sipsmith,
  • 83 Cranbrook Road,
  • London,
  • W4 2LJ.

Return to

  • Sipsmith,
  • 83 Cranbrook Road,
  • London,
  • W4 2LJ.
  • www.sipsmith.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

50cl ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Fever Tree Light Ginger Ale 500Ml

£ 1.35
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Fever-Tree Tonic Naturally Light 8 X 150Ml

£ 3.49
£0.29/100ml

Offer

Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur 1L

£ 15.00
£15.00/litre

Tesco Low Calorie Indian Tonic Water 1Litr

£ 0.45
£0.05/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here