Sipsmith Orange And Cacao Gin 50Cl
Offer
Product Description
- Orange & Cacao
- It's zesty, it's chocolatey and it's unmistakably junipery.
- Citrus gins have been around for centuries, but this modern take is also inspired by the popular flavour combination of chocolate and orange. Here, we dial up the juniper and using an age-old tradition, sweeten with plenty of liquorish. Next we add an array of botanicals from orange blossom to cacao nibs, before resting the gin on fresh orange zest for a wonderfully complex, citrus gin. Pour 50ml over ice, top with premium tonic and garnish with a wheel of orange for a refreshingly zesty G&T.
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
20
ABV
40% vol
Alcohol Type
Spirits
Storage Type
Ambient
Name and address
- Sipsmith,
- 83 Cranbrook Road,
- London,
- W4 2LJ.
Return to
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
50cl ℮
