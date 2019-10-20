By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Whyte & Mackay Light Spirit Drink 70Cl

  • Light Spirit Drink
  • Whyte & Mackay Light - a lighter spirit drink from Scotland, made from Scotch whisky married with Sherry.
  • Crafted by the expert distillers at Whyte & Mackay, this spirit drink has been enriched by sweet Sherry casks and freshly emptied Bourbon barrels.
  • It tastes great - smooth with a subtle hint of smoke.
  • Perfect straight, over ice, or with your favourite mixer.
  • Pack size: 70cl

Tasting Notes

ABV

21.5% vol

Country

Scotland

Alcohol Type

Spirits

Storage Type

Ambient

Produce of

Produced and bottled in Scotland

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy neat, over ice, or with a mixer

Name and address

  • Produced and bottled by:
  • Whyte & Mackay Distillers,
  • Glasgow,
  • G2 5RG.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

70cl ℮

As a passionate whisky drinker I had to try it. Y

5 stars

As a passionate whisky drinker I had to try it. Yes, it is nothing like Whyte & Mackay whisky, but it is like a very good sherry cask whisky. It's no 25 year old malt yet it has all the taste and half the guilt. I love my whisky, but hate the scientists who made up our alcohol units. I can now indulge myself with a couple of large ones in the evening safe in the knowledge I'm halving my consumption. I love it!

Waste of money.

1 stars

Doesn't taste anything like Whyte and Mackay whisky. Not nice at all.

