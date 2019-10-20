Whyte & Mackay Light Spirit Drink 70Cl

As a passionate whisky drinker I had to try it. Y
As a passionate whisky drinker I had to try it. Yes, it is nothing like Whyte & Mackay whisky, but it is like a very good sherry cask whisky. It's no 25 year old malt yet it has all the taste and half the guilt. I love my whisky, but hate the scientists who made up our alcohol units. I can now indulge myself with a couple of large ones in the evening safe in the knowledge I'm halving my consumption. I love it!
Waste of money.
Doesn't taste anything like Whyte and Mackay whisky. Not nice at all.