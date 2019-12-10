Jura French Oak Single Malt Scotch Whisky 70Cl
Product Description
- Single Malt Scotch Whisky French Oak
- A perfect balance of sweetness, delicate smoke and light spice from hand-selected French oak casks
- Special Wood Series
- We celebrate the unbreakable bond between our Island, our people and our whisky. It honours the provenance of the different types of oak we've used to mature our single malts since 1810. Like our island, often wild, yet always beautiful, the character of each oak is shaped by the weather, the seasons and the soils. Like our people, each oak reflects its origins and has its own story to tell.
- Jura French Oak
- A long-lived oak tree, quercus robur is found primarily in central France. When crafted into casks, it imparts a subtle spice on the maturing spirit. Initially matured in American white oak ex-bourbon barrels, this spirit has been finished in hand-selected French oak casks to deliver a perfect balance of sweetness, delicate smoke and light spice. This is a single malt that tells the story of both our island and the wood.
- Golden satin in colour with aromas of orchard fruits and fresh flowers. A warm bouquet reveals a sweet tang of bramley apples and lemon meringue pie. On the palate, time unlocks flavours of lime marmalade and caramel latte. Vanilla pod and roast walnuts linger as the French oak adds a note of cinnamon.
- Pack size: 70cl
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
29.4
ABV
42% vol
Country
Scotland
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of Scotland. Distilled, aged and bottled in Scotland
Name and address
- The Isle of Jura Distillery Co.,
- Craighouse,
- Isle of Jura,
- PA60 7XT,
- Scotland.
Return to
- jurawhisky.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
70cl ℮
