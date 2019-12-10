Cointreau Blood Orange Liqueur 50Cl
Product Description
- Liqueur
- The Master Distiller of la Maison Cointreau, sought out the fruitiest and most flavoursome blood oranges in Corsica. The unique combination of the mild Mediterranean climate and the rugged Corsican soil gives the blood orange its vitality, intense aromas and exquisite taste. She continued the Cointreau quest in expressing artfully the notes of the fruit and brought a whole new dimension to them, through distinctive vibrant notes unique to blood oranges
- Appearance: Natural and crystal-clear liqueur made from distillation of sweet, bitter and blood orange peels in perfect proportions (only sweet and bitter orange peels for Cointreau Original)
- Bouquet: Made with the most aromatic blood oranges harvested in Corsica.
- Palate: Well rounded spirit with full-blooded fruit notes. Perfect balance of freshness and sweetness.
- Pack size: 50cl
Information
Tasting Notes
Alcohol Units
15
ABV
30% vol
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Liqueur
Storage Type
Ambient
Produce of
Product of France
Preparation and Usage
- Serving Suggestions: Cointreau Rouge: 50ml Cointreau Blood Orange, 100ml Cranberry juice, Ice
Name and address
- Produced by:
- Cointreau,
- 49124 Saint Barthelemy D'anjou,
- France.
Return to
- Cointreau,
- 49124 Saint Barthelemy D'anjou,
- France.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
500ml ℮
