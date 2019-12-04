By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Pecorino & Black Pepper Sauce 350G

£ 2.50
£0.71/100g
½ of a pot
  • Energy689kJ 166kcal
    8%
  • Fat11.6g
    17%
  • Saturates7.9g
    40%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 394kJ / 95kcal

Product Description

  • A sauce made with Pecorino medium fat hard cheese, single cream and cracked black pepper.
  • With Italian Pecorino, British single cream and cracked black pepper. A creamy cheese sauce made with Italian Pecorino, single cream and cracked black pepper
  • With Italian Pecorino, British single cream and cracked black pepper.
  • With Italian Pecorino, British single cream and cracked black pepper
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 350g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Whole Milk, Pecorino Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk) (12%), Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Cracked Black Pepper, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. Remove outer sleeve. Break tab on rim of lid by twisting end of spoon behind tab.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. Allow this container to stand until it regains its rigity. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape.

Hob
Instructions: 4-5 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.
  • www.tesco.com/finest

Net Contents

350g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (175g)
Energy394kJ / 95kcal689kJ / 166kcal
Fat6.6g11.6g
Saturates4.5g7.9g
Carbohydrate4.2g7.4g
Sugars1.2g2.1g
Fibre0.6g1.1g
Protein4.3g7.5g
Salt0.7g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--

