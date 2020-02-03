By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Chicken & Mushroom Soup 600G

Tesco Finest Chicken & Mushroom Soup 600G
£ 1.25
£0.21/100g
½ of a pot
  • Energy593kJ 141kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.8g
    7%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt1.6g
    27%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 198kJ / 47kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made with basmati rice, chestnut mushrooms, cooked chicken, double cream, white wine and thyme.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • with Basmati Rice
  • Pack size: 600G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Stock [Water, Chicken Extract, Chicken, Sugar, Salt, Cornflour, Chicken Fat, Onion Concentrate], Onion, Cooked Basmati Rice [Water, Basmati Rice], Chestnut Mushroom (9%), Carrot, Cooked Chicken (6%), Double Cream (Milk), Cornflour, White Wine, Salt, Porcini Mushroom Powder, Thyme, Black Pepper, Bay Leaf.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, pull tab on rim to break.
Chilled: 800W 6 mins/900W 5 mins 30 secs.
Remove lid, stir soup, place lid loosely back onto the pot and place pot on a microwaveable plate.
Heat on full power and stir halfway through heating.
Stir and leave to stand for 2 minutes after heating

Microwave from frozen

Hob
Instructions: Chilled: 5-6 mins
Empty contents into a saucepan.
Heat gently, stirring occasionally until piping hot.
Do not allow to boil.

Cooking Precautions

  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving
  • When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the U.K.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Widely Recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pot (300g)
Energy198kJ / 47kcal593kJ / 141kcal
Fat1.6g4.8g
Saturates0.8g2.4g
Carbohydrate5.1g15.3g
Sugars1.2g3.6g
Fibre0.1g0.3g
Protein3.0g9.0g
Salt0.5g1.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

Uninspiring.

1 stars

this soup is the same price as the chicken-and-veg-soup market leader (which Tesco also stocks). In comparison, this soup is insipid -- even tasteless. The addition of cooked rice is a mistake. It just feels like a shortcut filler. Yuck!.

Too salty!

1 stars

So so salty! While warming the soup it looked lovely, but we both could not believe how salty it was on the first taste. How did this get through a taste panel?

Great hearty soup...loads of chunky chicken, and p

5 stars

Great hearty soup...loads of chunky chicken, and pieces of mushroom. If this standard continues I will be purchasing more of it.

Bland, peppery water.

1 stars

I am confused as to how you managed to remove all taste from this soup? Was there no stock involved? I tastes of peppery water. there seems to be carrots and stringy bits of chicken, even a bit of mushroom here and there but it does not taste of any of these ingredients. I had to double check that I hadn't accidentally picked up the Vegan option, but even Vegan meals have 100 x more taste than this soup.

