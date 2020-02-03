Tesco Finest Chicken & Mushroom Soup 600G

Uninspiring.
this soup is the same price as the chicken-and-veg-soup market leader (which Tesco also stocks). In comparison, this soup is insipid -- even tasteless. The addition of cooked rice is a mistake. It just feels like a shortcut filler. Yuck!.
Too salty!
So so salty! While warming the soup it looked lovely, but we both could not believe how salty it was on the first taste. How did this get through a taste panel?
Great hearty soup...loads of chunky chicken, and p
Great hearty soup...loads of chunky chicken, and pieces of mushroom. If this standard continues I will be purchasing more of it.
Bland, peppery water.
I am confused as to how you managed to remove all taste from this soup? Was there no stock involved? I tastes of peppery water. there seems to be carrots and stringy bits of chicken, even a bit of mushroom here and there but it does not taste of any of these ingredients. I had to double check that I hadn't accidentally picked up the Vegan option, but even Vegan meals have 100 x more taste than this soup.