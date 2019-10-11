Nestle Little Rolo Pouch 103G

Love it!
Tastes delicious and decent for the price. Perfect for chocolate and caramel lovers
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2067kJ
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Mango Kernel/ Sal/ Shea), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.
Contains approximately 5 servings
4 Years
103g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|% RI*
|Energy
|2067kJ
|426kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|494kcal
|102kcal
|2000kcal
|5%
|Fat
|23.6g
|4.9g
|70g
|7%
|of which: saturates
|13.4g
|2.8g
|20g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|63.3g
|13.0g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|56.7g
|11.7g
|90g
|13%
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.3g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.0g
|1.2g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.31g
|0.06g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**10 sweets
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 5 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
