Nestle Little Rolo Pouch 103G

5(1)Write a review
£ 1.50
£1.46/100g
Each 10 sweets** contain
  • Energy426kJ 102kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.9g
    7%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars11.7g
    13%
  • Salt0.06g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2067kJ

Product Description

  • Milk chocolates with a soft toffee centre (30%).
  • Learn more: http://www.nestle.co.uk/brands
  • Become a fan of Nestlé on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Rolo
  • Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Cocoa Plan
  • ROLO is part of the Nestle Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
  • Little ROLO® sharing bag! The same delicious milk chocolates that you know and love in smaller, bitesize pieces -  making them the ideal treat to share with family and friends.
  • So delicious, "do you love anyone enough to give them your last ROLO®...?"
  • ROLO® was developed in England by Mackintosh's and were launched into the UK market in 1937 in its iconic tube.
  • The ROLO® sweet is a simply delicious combination of sweet, buttery, smooth, soft golden toffee encased in a milk chocolate cup.
  • Initially produced at the Mackintosh factory in Norwich, in 1994 production was transferred to Nestle's Fawdon factory in Newcastle, UK, where they still continue to be made to this day in their billions!
  • ROLO® is most famously recalled for its strapline "Do you love anyone enough to give them your last ROLO®?" which has been used in the UK since 1980.
  • ROLO® does not contain any artificial colours, flavour or preservatives.
  • In the UK market, consumers can enjoy ROLO® in a tube, multipack, sharing bag and chilled dessert - all of which can be found in retailers all year around!
  • Additionally you can also enjoy ROLO® though a range of seasonal gifts including Easter Eggs and Christmas giant tube.
  • Do you love anyone enough to give them your last ROLO®?....
  • Delicious little milk chocolate cups encasing a smooth, golden toffee centre
  • Milk Chocolate is naturally free from colour and preservatives
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 103g

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fat (Palm/ Mango Kernel/ Sal/ Shea), Invert Sugar Syrup, Sweetened Condensed Skimmed Milk (Skimmed Milk, Sugar), Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Salt, Flavouring, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 10 Sweets = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 5 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

Name and address

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

103g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*% RI*
Energy 2067kJ426kJ8400kJ
-494kcal102kcal2000kcal5%
Fat 23.6g4.9g70g7%
of which: saturates 13.4g2.8g20g14%
Carbohydrate 63.3g13.0g260g5%
of which: sugars 56.7g11.7g90g13%
Fibre 1.6g0.3g--
Protein 6.0g1.2g50g2%
Salt 0.31g0.06g6g1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**10 sweets----
Contains approximately 5 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Love it!

5 stars

Tastes delicious and decent for the price. Perfect for chocolate and caramel lovers

