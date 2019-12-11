Nestle Yorkie Milk Chunks 100G

- Energy539kJ 129kcal6%
Product Description
- Milk Chocolate Chunks.
- Learn more: http://www.nestle.co.uk/brands
- www.facebook.com/yorkieofficial
- Good to remember: Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle, is one of life's little pleasures.
- Cocoa Plan:
- Supporting farmers for better chocolate. Working with UTZ to support cocoa farmers. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
- Yorkie® Chunks are delicious chunks of smooth milk chocolate, packed into an easy to share bag so that you can share the Yorkie® taste with your family and friends. Just tear open the bag and share the moment.
- If you fancy sharing a bag of Yorkie Chunks, we've got you covered. Yorkie® Chunks have no artificial colours*, flavours or preservatives*. Just tasty Yorkie® chocolate! On the next long drive, in the evening or at the office, why not grab a bag to share?
- Yorkie® chocolate has been proudly made at our factory in York since 1976. Straight-talking and no nonsense, you can trust Yorkie® when you need a tasty chocolate treat that tells it like it is.
- *Milk Chocolate is naturally free from colour and preservatives
- If you love sharing Yorkie® Chunks, try Yorkie® Raisin & Biscuit bars. The same delicious chunky milk chocolate, with an extra crunch!
- Delicious chunks of smooth milk Yorkie chocolate
- 100g sharing bag - easy to share with family and friends
- Great classic Yorkie® taste
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Milk Chocolate is naturally free from colour and preservatives
- Pack size: 100g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Skimmed Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Tree Nuts and Gluten
Storage
Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 4 Chunks = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
- City West,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- UK: 0800 604 604
- ROI: 00800 6378 5385
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|2246kJ
|539kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|538kcal
|129kcal
|2000kcal
|6%
|Fat
|30.5g
|7.3g
|70g
|10%
|of which: saturates
|17.9g
|4.3g
|20g
|22%
|Carbohydrate
|57.8g
|13.9g
|260g
|5%
|of which: sugars
|56.8g
|13.6g
|90g
|15%
|Fibre
|1.9g
|0.5g
|-
|-
|Protein
|6.8g
|1.6g
|50g
|3%
|Salt
|0.23g
|0.06g
|6g
|1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**4 chunks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 4 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
