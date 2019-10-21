By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nestle Milkybar Mix Ups Wht&Milk Chocolate Pouch 95G

4(51)Write a review
Nestle Milkybar Mix Ups Wht&Milk Chocolate Pouch 95G
£ 1.50
£1.58/100g
Each 6 pieces** contain
  • Energy337kJ 81kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.7g
    7%
  • Saturates2.8g
    14%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt0.05g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2249kJ

Product Description

  • A mix of white chocolate pieces with a creamy tasting cocoa filling and milk chocolate pieces with a creamy tasting milky filling.
  • Visit us at www.milkybar.co.uk for lots of fun things to do.
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures. Milkybar® is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you.
  • Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
  • Milkybar® Mix Ups are here! An exciting mix of Milkybar® white chocolate pieces with a delicious creamy-tasting cocoa filling and milk chocolate pieces with a delicious creamy-tasting milky filling. Our Milkybar® Mix Ups are available in bags of different size.
  • There are absolutely no artificial colours, flavours or preservatives in Milkybar® Mix Ups. And of course milk is our number one ingredient in Milkybar® white chocolate.
  • Milkybar® was created in 1937, when Nestlé almost exclusively manufactured milk products. The recipe is different today, but at Milkybar® we still love milk - you only have to look at our simple white chocolate recipe to see how much! Enjoy the delicious taste of Milkybar® in bars, blocks and bags.
  • Enjoying chocolate as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle is one of life's little pleasures.
  • Milkybar® is part of the Nestlé Cocoa Plan, which works with UTZ to ensure a better future for cocoa farmers and even better chocolate for you. Find out more at www.nestlecocoaplan.com.
  • If you love Milkybar® Mix Ups, why not try our Milkybar® Wowsomes®? With 30% less sugar than similar chocolate products and a crisp, creamy-tasting centre, they are 100% delicious.
  • A mix of Milkybar® white chocolate pieces with a creamy-tasting cocoa filling and milk chocolate pieces with a creamy-tasting milky filling
  • Delicious white chocolate and milk chocolate
  • No artificial colours, flavours of preservatives
  • Pack size: 95g

Information

Ingredients

Filled White Chocolate Pieces (50%) (Milk Powders 37% (Whole and Skimmed), Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Sunflower, Mango Kernel, Sal, Shea), Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Filled Milk Chocolate Pieces (50%) (Sugar, Milk Powders (Whole and Skimmed), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Palm Kernel, Sunflower, Mango Kernel, Sal, Shea), Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Butterfat (from Milk), Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin)), Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, White and Milk Chocolates contain Vegetable Fat in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May contain Gluten

Storage

Store cool and dryFor Best Before End See Base.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings 6 Pieces = 1 Serving

Number of uses

Contains approximately 6 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

PO Box 203,

  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • UK: 0800 604 604
  • PO Box 203,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • ROI: 00800 6378 5385
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin 24.
  • www.milkybar.co.uk

Lower age limit

4 Years

Net Contents

95g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer serving**Reference Intake*%RI*
Energy2249kJ337kJ8400kJ
-538kcal81kcal2000kcal4%
Fat31.3g4.7g70g7%
of which: saturates18.8g2.8g20g14%
Carbohydrate53.2g8.0g260g3%
of which: sugars52.3g7.8g90g9%
Fibre1.2g0.2g--
Protein10.0g1.5g50g3%
Salt0.33g0.05g6g<1%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**6 pieces----
Contains approximately 6 servings----
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages----

Safety information

View more safety information

Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.

51 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Milkybar mix

1 stars

Brought these wasn’t overall to keen on the taste or texture. Not a fan wouldn’t buy again I’m a chocolate person but I didn’t enjoy these at all However my 5 year old did enjoy them after all chocolate is chocolate for a child [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

really good chocolate for children

5 stars

really good chocolate for children

Not very exciting

3 stars

When I opened the packet, some of the chocolates were broken, and the white chocolate ones had rubbed off a bit onto the milk chocolate ones, so initial appearance was average. Both types tasted the same, and the texture was a bit too soft. The taste wasn’t quite milk or dark chocolate, I’m not sure the mixture was appealing either way. Not massively keen [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice idea but not a great taste

3 stars

This is a brilliant idea and nearly a great product but just didn't work for me, I thought both types of chocolate ended up overly sweet and I lost the taste of the milk chocolate in the overwhelming sweetness. I think it might work better if the outer shell was crunchier. I would only recommend to someone with a real sweet tooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not Nice

2 stars

Sounded like a good idea and i was keen to try but was not a good taste. Taste better individually and eating too many can get a bit sickly. Will not be buying again and will just get the separate bags [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Not very nice

2 stars

Me and my 4 children tryed these and only 2 of the children liked them said would have them again as taste nice but me and my other 2 children didn't enjoy them was sickly and didn't taste very nice and had no different in taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

The perfect combo.

5 stars

When you want both white and milk chocolate and can't decide- pick up some mix ups. They are so tasty and satisfy both cravings perfectly. The center isn't too soft and the milk chocolate shell isn't too hard, making for the perfect texture. yummy and creamy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing taste!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! After already being a big fan of milkybar I was so excited to try these and they did not dissapoint! The chocolate is smooth and tasty and left me wanting more! Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nice

4 stars

I tried these a little while, I love white chocolate but these really don’t taste like milkybar, they are nice enough in there own right and are something a bit different but I don’t think they taste like milkybar you just have to take them in there own right. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Yummy

4 stars

These are definitely a chocolate lovers dream, especially if you like white and milk chocolate, there a perfect size and you can share but they taste that good you may not want to, what a great idea mixing chocolates up and I'm so impressed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

1-10 of 51 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

