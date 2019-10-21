Nestle Milkybar Mix Ups Wht&Milk Chocolate Pouch 95G

Milkybar mix
Brought these wasn’t overall to keen on the taste or texture. Not a fan wouldn’t buy again I’m a chocolate person but I didn’t enjoy these at all However my 5 year old did enjoy them after all chocolate is chocolate for a child [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
really good chocolate for children
Not very exciting
When I opened the packet, some of the chocolates were broken, and the white chocolate ones had rubbed off a bit onto the milk chocolate ones, so initial appearance was average. Both types tasted the same, and the texture was a bit too soft. The taste wasn’t quite milk or dark chocolate, I’m not sure the mixture was appealing either way. Not massively keen [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice idea but not a great taste
This is a brilliant idea and nearly a great product but just didn't work for me, I thought both types of chocolate ended up overly sweet and I lost the taste of the milk chocolate in the overwhelming sweetness. I think it might work better if the outer shell was crunchier. I would only recommend to someone with a real sweet tooth. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not Nice
Sounded like a good idea and i was keen to try but was not a good taste. Taste better individually and eating too many can get a bit sickly. Will not be buying again and will just get the separate bags [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Not very nice
Me and my 4 children tryed these and only 2 of the children liked them said would have them again as taste nice but me and my other 2 children didn't enjoy them was sickly and didn't taste very nice and had no different in taste [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
The perfect combo.
When you want both white and milk chocolate and can't decide- pick up some mix ups. They are so tasty and satisfy both cravings perfectly. The center isn't too soft and the milk chocolate shell isn't too hard, making for the perfect texture. yummy and creamy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing taste!
Absolutely delicious! After already being a big fan of milkybar I was so excited to try these and they did not dissapoint! The chocolate is smooth and tasty and left me wanting more! Highly recommended [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nice
I tried these a little while, I love white chocolate but these really don’t taste like milkybar, they are nice enough in there own right and are something a bit different but I don’t think they taste like milkybar you just have to take them in there own right. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Yummy
These are definitely a chocolate lovers dream, especially if you like white and milk chocolate, there a perfect size and you can share but they taste that good you may not want to, what a great idea mixing chocolates up and I'm so impressed [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]