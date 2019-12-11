Nestle Smarties Mini Carton 187G

- Energy288kJ 69kcal3%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2006kJ
Product Description
- Milk chocolate in a crisp sugar shell.
- www.smarties.co.uk
- Life should be full of colour and fun - spread some joy with Nestlé® Smarties® Mini boxes. Yummy Mini milk chocolate sweets covered in colourful crisp sugar shells. These convenient Smarties® Mini boxes make a great no mess treat for all the family at home or out and about. Each box contains everyone's favourite colour fun size Smarties®.
- Deliciously smooth milk chocolate has been at the heart of Smarties® for more than 80 years and, in 2005, Smarties® were the first UK major confectionery brand to move to no artificial colours - more reasons to enjoy Smarties®.
- We select only quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan ®, which aims to improve the lives of cocoa farming communities and the quality of their products.
- Enjoy Smarties® as part of a varied, balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle. Each Mini box contains one individual portion.
- There are even more ways to share the Smarties® fun: Smarties® Sharing Block is a chocolate extravaganza everyone will love - yummy smooth milk chocolate Smarties® covered in more yummy milk chocolate!
- Party fun with Nestlé® Smarties® Mini Milk Chocolate Sweets
- Deliciously fun size, mini milk chocolate sweets covered in colourful crisp sugar shells
- Includes orange Smarties®, made using natural orange oil
- Coloured using food & plant extracts - no artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
- Quality, 100% certified sustainable cocoa beans selected through the Nestlé® Cocoa Plan®
- Pack size: 187g
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Butterfat (from Milk), Wheat Flour, Lactose and Proteins from Whey (from Milk), Rice Starch, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithin), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Safflower, Radish, Black Carrot, Lemon, Hibiscus), Spirulina Concentrate, Glazing Agents (Carnauba Wax, Beeswax White), Natural Vanilla Flavouring
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store cool and dry
Preparation and Usage
- Know Your Servings
- 1 Box = 1 Serving
Number of uses
Contains approximately 13 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
Name and address
- PO Box 203,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Contact us Free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 604 604 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Lower age limit
4 Years
Net Contents
187g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per serving**
|Reference Intake*
|%RI*
|Energy
|2006kJ
|288kJ
|8400kJ
|3%
|-
|478kcal
|69kcal
|2000kcal
|Fat
|19.6g
|2.8g
|70g
|4%
|of which: saturates
|11.3g
|1.6g
|20g
|8%
|Carbohydrate
|69.5g
|10.0g
|260g
|4%
|of which: sugars
|64.1g
|9.2g
|90g
|10%
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.1g
|-
|-
|Protein
|5.4g
|0.8g
|50g
|2%
|Salt
|0.14g
|0.02g
|6g
|<1%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**1 box
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Contains approximately 13 servings
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
Important: Young children (less than 4 years) have limited chewing ability and could choke on small sweets.
