Doritos Lightly Salted Tortilla Chips 230G

Product Description
- Lightly Salted Corn Chips
- - Outrageously delicious Doritos tortilla chips with a bold flavour and full-on crunch
- - Light and crunchy snacks for pairing with tasty Doritos Dips
- - Split a bag with your mates while watching your favourite movie
- - The perfect size for pairing with Doritos Dips and sharing at parties, picnics and barbecues
- - This snack is suitable for vegetarians
- With bold flavours, full-on crunch and a triangular shape to load with dip, Doritos are the great tasting snack for when you're getting together with mates!
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere
- More for sharing
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 230g
Information
Ingredients
Corn (Maize), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Salt
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Milk, Wheat, Gluten, Barley, Soya
Storage
Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened consume within 3 days
Number of uses
This pack contains 7-8 servings
Name and address
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
Return to
- Thumbs up or thumbs down? It's rare that we get a thumbs down, but if your Doritos experience wasn't top-notch, tell us why, where you bought your chips and send it to us:
- Consumer Care at
- Walkers Snack Foods Ltd,
- PO Box 23,
- Leicester,
- LE4 8ZU,
- UK.
- EU: Walkers,
- c/o Dublin 18,
- D18 Y3Y9.
- UK: 0800 274777
- ROI: 1800 509408
Net Contents
230g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|613kJ
|2045kJ
|-
|147kcal(7%*)
|489kcal
|Fat
|6.9g(10%*)
|23.0g
|of which saturates
|0.8g(4%*)
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|18.4g
|61.2g
|of which sugars
|0.4g(<1%*)
|1.2g
|Fibre
|1.9g
|6.3g
|Protein
|1.8g
|6.2g
|Salt
|0.22g(4%*)
|0.72g
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
