Doritos Flame Grilled Steak Tortilla Chips 180G

Disappointing
Initially the flavours great but you're soon left with an artificial smokey taste. Honestly really disappointed. Although saying that a buddy of my likes them so each to their own I guess!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 617kJ
Corn (Maize), Vegetable Oils (Corn, Sunflower, Rapeseed in varying proportions), Flame Grilled Steak Flavour [Milk Whey Powder, Milk Lactose, Salt, Sugar, Onion Powder, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium Guanylate, Disodium Inosinate), Flavouring (contains Milk), Acid (Citric Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Smoke Flavouring]
Store in a cool dry placeOnce opened, consume within 3 days
This pack contains 6 servings
180g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 30g(%*) serving
|Per 100g
|Energy
|617kJ
|2056kJ
|-
|147kcal(7%*)
|491kcal
|Fat
|7.3g(10%*)
|24.3g
|of which saturates
|0.9g(5%*)
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|17.7g
|59.0g
|of which sugars
|1.7g(2%*)
|5.5g
|Fibre
|1.7g
|5.7g
|Protein
|1.8g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.47g(8%*)
|1.57g
|-
|-
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
