Strings & Things Cheeshapes Icons 3X22.5G
- Energy295kJ 71kcal4%
- Fat5.2g7%
- Saturates3.3g17%
- Sugars0g0%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1310kJ/
Product Description
- Medium Fat Hard Cheese
- Consume as part of a health lifestyle and balanced diet.
- UK & ROI. 16+
- We're all about making good food fun it all starts with a wholesome ingredient- milk.
- Just like any other cheese.
- Rich in calcium
- We simply press the cheese into fun shapes
- That's how Strings & Things make boring snacks a thing of the past
- Each Cheeshape pack contains 20% NRV of Calcium. Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children.
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
- Source of calcium for healthy bones
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 67.5G
- Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children
- Source of calcium
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Milk
Storage
Once opened consume within 5 days.Keep refrigerated
Number of uses
This pack contains 3 servings
Warnings
- Children may require supervision when eating
Recycling info
Bag. Not Yet Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- (UK) Kerry Foods,
- PO Box 1246,
- Warrington,
- WA4 9QN.
- (ROI) Kerry Foods,
- PO Box 118,
Return to
- Write to us at:
- (UK) Kerry Foods,
- PO Box 1246,
- Warrington,
- WA4 9QN.
- (ROI) Kerry Foods,
- PO Box 118,
- Cahirciveen,
- Co. Kerry,
- Ireland.
- Tel: (UK) 0800 783 4321
- (ROI) 1850 924 632
Net Contents
3 x 22.5g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 22.5g
|Energy
|1310kJ/
|295kJ/
|-
|315kcal
|71kcal
|Fat
|23g
|5.2g
|(of which saturates )
|14.5g
|3.3g
|Carbohydrates
|0g
|0g
|(of which sugars)
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|27g
|6.1g
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.4g
|Calcium
|716mg (=90% NRV*)
|161mg (=20% NRV*)
|*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value
|-
|-
|This pack contains 3 servings
|-
|-
Safety information
Children may require supervision when eating
