Strings & Things Cheeshapes Icons 3X22.5G

Strings & Things Cheeshapes Icons 3X22.5G
£ 1.00
£14.82/kg

Offer

Each 22.5g pack contains:
  • Energy295kJ 71kcal
    4%
  • Fat5.2g
    7%
  • Saturates3.3g
    17%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1310kJ/

Product Description

  • Medium Fat Hard Cheese
  • Consume as part of a health lifestyle and balanced diet.
  • Buy 3 Packs and get a Free Lunchbox & Stickers
  • UK & ROI. 16+
  • Make it personal!
  • How to claim your Free Lunchbox & Stickers*
  • *UK & ROI, 16+ only. 01/05/20 - 24/10/20. Purchase 3 participating Strings & Things products then visit www.stringsandthings.com/lunchbox and enter 3 unique codes printed on 3 individual packs to receive a free Strings & Things lunchbox. Max 3 lunchboxes per household. Visit the website for full T&Cs.
  • We're all about making good food fun it all starts with a wholesome ingredient- milk.
  • Just like any other cheese.
  • Rich in calcium
  • We simply press the cheese into fun shapes
  • That's how Strings & Things make boring snacks a thing of the past
  • Each Cheeshape pack contains 20% NRV of Calcium. Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children.
  • Buy Any 3 Promo Packs from our Range!
  • Strings & Things
  • Strings & Things Yollies Yogurt Lollies
  • Strings & Things Cheesestrings Twisted
  • Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere.
  • Source of calcium for healthy bones
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 67.5G
  • Calcium is needed for the normal growth and development of bones in children
  • Source of calcium

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Milk

Storage

Once opened consume within 5 days.Keep refrigerated

Number of uses

This pack contains 3 servings

Warnings

  • Children may require supervision when eating

Recycling info

Bag. Not Yet Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • (UK) Kerry Foods,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.
  • (ROI) Kerry Foods,
  • PO Box 118,

Return to

  • Write to us at:
  • (UK) Kerry Foods,
  • PO Box 1246,
  • Warrington,
  • WA4 9QN.
  • (ROI) Kerry Foods,
  • PO Box 118,
  • Cahirciveen,
  • Co. Kerry,
  • Ireland.
  • Tel: (UK) 0800 783 4321
  • (ROI) 1850 924 632

Net Contents

3 x 22.5g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 22.5g
Energy 1310kJ/295kJ/
-315kcal71kcal
Fat 23g5.2g
(of which saturates )14.5g3.3g
Carbohydrates0g0g
(of which sugars)0g0g
Protein 27g6.1g
Salt 1.8g0.4g
Calcium 716mg (=90% NRV*)161mg (=20% NRV*)
*NRV = Nutrient Reference Value--
This pack contains 3 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Children may require supervision when eating

