Pizza Express Leggera Avocado Dressing 150Ml

Pizza Express Leggera Avocado Dressing 150Ml
£ 1.50
£1.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Dressing with rapeseed oil, white wine vinegar and avocado.
  • At least 30% less saturated fat*
  • *At least 30% less saturated fat than our standard range of dressings.
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 150ml

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil (23%), White Wine Vinegar (23%), Avocado Puree (5.5%), Sugar, Free Range Egg Yolk, Maize Starch, Salt, Mustard Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic, Spinach Extract, Thickener (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper, Natural Flavouring, Acid (Citric Acid), Acidity Regulator (Ascorbic Acid), Sea Salt

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Storage

Once opened, pop the bottle in the fridge and enjoy within 6 weeks.Please let us know the Best Before date, code from the neck of the bottle and where you bought it. For Best Before date see neck of bottle.

Produce of

Made in the Netherlands

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before serving as ingredients may naturally separate.

Name and address

  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,

Return to

  • Get in Touch: We'd love to hear your feedback on this dressing. Contact us through our website at www.pizzaexpress.com or write to
  • PizzaExpress,
  • Hunton House,
  • Highbridge Estate,
  • Oxford Road,
  • Uxbridge,
  • Middlesex,
  • UB8 1LX.

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesfor product as sold Per 100ml
Energy 1108kJ
-268kcal
Fat 26g
of which Saturates 2.2g
Carbohydrates 6.2g
of which Sugars 4.2g
Fibre 0.6g
Protein 1g
Salt 1.2g

