Lipton Yellow Label 100 Tea Bags 200G

Product Description
- Black Tea.
- Little leaves...
- Big Difference
- We believe tea makers' lives matter. At the heart of every cup of Lipton Yellow Label is the bright, bold taste of our sun-ripened leaves grown by our trained farmers. They make a big difference. And that's why we're working with Rainforest Alliance and other organisations. Together, we've already trained over 500,000 farmers in Kenya. We're committed to helping our team of farmers create a better life for themselves, their family and communities.
- Taste the Sunshine
- ...In every rich cup of Lipton Yellow Label tea.
- The world's full of wonder with the awakening taste of Lipton Yellow Label tea.
- Made with the top, sun-ripened tea leaves, freshly picked for their brightening, bold, rich and aromatic flavour.
- A sunny sip to awaken you to the wonders the world has to offer. That's what we mean by be more tea.
- Lipton Yellow Label.
- Lipton be more tea
- Rich and intense taste
- Rich and authentic taste of sun-ripened tea leaves
- Pack size: 200g
Information
Ingredients
Black Tea
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best before end: See bottom of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- 200ml, 100°C, 2-3 min
Number of uses
100 Tea Bags
Name and address
- Unilever UK Limited,
- Unilever House,
- Springfield Drive,
- Leatherhead,
- Surrey,
- KT22 7GR.
Return to
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100ml of tea typically gives you*
|Energy
|<17 kJ <4 kcal
|Fat
|0 g
|of which saturates
|0 g
|Carbohydrate
|0 g
|of which sugars
|0 g
|Protein
|<0,5 g
|Salt
|0 g
|*Based on 1 bag brewed in 200ml of freshly boiled water (100°C) for 2-3 minutes (no milk, no sugar)
|-
