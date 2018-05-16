Yo! Sweet Teriyaki Seasoning Marinade 35G

Product Description
- A soy & garlic marinade seasoning
- Get Mo' YO! Follow us on social and head over to yosushi.com for recipes, inspiration and offers!
- At YO! we continuously search the streets, homes and restaurants of Japan uncovering the very best street food and sushi it has to offer.
- We've bottled the unique buzz of Tokyo and its authentic flavours so you can enjoy YO!'s vibrant, delicious dishes at home.
- Free from artificial colours and flavours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 35G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Dried Garlic (7%), Starch, Soy Sauce Powder (5%) (Soy Sauce (Water, Soy Beans, Wheat, Salt), Maltodextrin, Salt), Dried Onion, Spices (Ginger, Star Anise, Black Pepper), Dried Red & Green Bell Peppers, Barley Malt Extract, Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Dried Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Ginger Flavouring, Natural Flavouring
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Celery, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, use within 8 weeks and by the date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use
- Sprinkle evenly over meat, fish or vegetables. Then, oven cook, grill, stir fry or BBQ until piping hot - make sure it's cooked through before eating.
Number of uses
Contains 4 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Name and address
- Produced for:
- The Flava People,
- Flava House,
- Beta Court,
- Harper Road,
- Sharston,
Return to
- The Flava People,
- Flava House,
- Beta Court,
- Harper Road,
- Sharston,
- Manchester,
- M22 4XR.
Net Contents
35g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Serving (1/4 pack) 8g
|Energy (kJ)
|1430kJ
|114kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|337kcal
|27kcal
|Fat
|0.7g
|<0.5g
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|75.2g
|6.0g
|of which sugars
|39.8g
|3.2g
|Fibre
|5.3g
|0.4g
|Protein
|4.8g
|0.4g
|Salt
|8.9g
|0.7g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020