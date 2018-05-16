By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yo! Sweet Teriyaki Seasoning Marinade 35G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Yo! Sweet Teriyaki Seasoning Marinade 35G
£ 1.00
£2.86/100g

Product Description

  • A soy & garlic marinade seasoning
  • Get Mo' YO! Follow us on social and head over to yosushi.com for recipes, inspiration and offers!
  • At YO! we continuously search the streets, homes and restaurants of Japan uncovering the very best street food and sushi it has to offer.
  • We've bottled the unique buzz of Tokyo and its authentic flavours so you can enjoy YO!'s vibrant, delicious dishes at home.
  • Free from artificial colours and flavours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 35G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Maltodextrin, Salt, Dried Garlic (7%), Starch, Soy Sauce Powder (5%) (Soy Sauce (Water, Soy Beans, Wheat, Salt), Maltodextrin, Salt), Dried Onion, Spices (Ginger, Star Anise, Black Pepper), Dried Red & Green Bell Peppers, Barley Malt Extract, Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Dried Parsley, Rapeseed Oil, Natural Ginger Flavouring, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Celery, Mustard, Sulphur Dioxide

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, use within 8 weeks and by the date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Sprinkle evenly over meat, fish or vegetables. Then, oven cook, grill, stir fry or BBQ until piping hot - make sure it's cooked through before eating.

Number of uses

Contains 4 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • The Flava People,
  • Flava House,
  • Beta Court,
  • Harper Road,
  • Sharston,

Return to

  • The Flava People,
  • Flava House,
  • Beta Court,
  • Harper Road,
  • Sharston,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4XR.

Net Contents

35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Serving (1/4 pack) 8g
Energy (kJ)1430kJ114kJ
Energy (kcal)337kcal27kcal
Fat 0.7g<0.5g
of which saturates 0.2g<0.1g
Carbohydrate 75.2g6.0g
of which sugars 39.8g3.2g
Fibre 5.3g0.4g
Protein 4.8g0.4g
Salt 8.9g0.7g

