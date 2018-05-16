Yo! Sticky Bbq Yakitori Sauce 100G

Product Description
- A Japanese style BBQ sauce
- Coat and cook
- Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sugar, Soya Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Roasted Wheat, Sea Salt), Soya Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Spirit Vinegar), Honey, Rice Vinegar, Sake, Modified Maize Starch, Garlic Puree, Yeast Extract (from Barley) (Yeast Extract, Salt), Lime Juice Concentrate, Natural Flavouring, Black Pepper, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Directions for Use
- Pour over meat, fish or vegetables, then cook in the oven until piping hot - make sure it's cooked through before eating.
- Serving Suggestion: We love Yakitori poured over chicken skewers with crunchy vegetables.
Number of uses
Contains 1-2 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- The Flava People,
- Flava House,
- Beta Court,
- Harper Road,
- Sharston,
- Manchester,
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion (1/2 pack) 50g
|Energy (kJ)
|459kJ
|230kJ
|Energy (kcal)
|109kcal
|55kcal
|Fat
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|of which saturates
|0.1g
|<0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|22.2g
|11.1g
|of which sugars
|21.9g
|11.0g
|Fibre
|4.3g
|2.2g
|Protein
|2.6g
|1.3g
|Salt
|4.1g
|2.1g
