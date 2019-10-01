By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yo! Sriracha Chilli Mayonnaise Sauce 250Ml

5(1)Write a review
Yo! Sriracha Chilli Mayonnaise Sauce 250Ml
£ 2.30
£0.92/100ml

Product Description

  • A hot & spicy Japanese style mayonnaise
  • For sandwiches, sushi and salads
  • Free from artificial colours & flavours
  • Pack size: 250ml

Information

Ingredients

Rapeseed Oil, Water, Cayenne Peppers (14%), Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Sugar, Rice Vinegar, Salt, Tomatoes, Garlic, Spirit Vinegar, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid), Mustard Powder, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Spice, Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate), Colour (Beta Carotene, Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Mustard

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, refrigerate and use within 6 weeks. For Best Before End, see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Try me on everything from fries and fried chicken to sushi and sandwiches.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • The Flava People,
  • Flava House,
  • Beta Court,
  • Harper Road,
  • Sharston,
  • Manchester,

Return to

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml:Per serving (15ml):
Energy1759kJ/426kcal264kJ/64kcal
Fat38.5g5.8g
of which saturates5.8g0.9g
Carbohydrate17.3g2.6g
Of which sugars7.1g1.1g
Fibre1.8g0.3g
Protein1.7g0.3g
Salt3.6g0.5g

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Utterly Amazing

5 stars

Sriracha mayo...mmmmmm wow this is delicious. just the right level of chilli and so creamy. I have it with everything- chips, salad, chicken goujons, fish, sushi!

