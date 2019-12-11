Kallo Low Salt Organic Gravy Granules 160G
- Energy72kJ 19kcal<1%
- Fat0.8g<1%
- Saturates0.7g<1%
- Sugars0.4g<1%
- Salt0.18g<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml:
Product Description
- Organic Low Salt Gravy Granules
- There once lived an onion:
- A kind soul, but cursed.
- When little veg saw her,
- Into tears they would burst.
- So she handed them hankies
- And helped dry their eyes,
- And before long the farm
- Knew her gentle and wise.
- Certified Carbon Neutral® Company
- CarbonNeutral.com
- Vegan friendly†
- †Our product does not intentionally contain animal based ingredients, but due to the use of milk and eggs at the manufacturing site there may be a risk of cross contamination.
- Organic
- Low salt
- Gluten free recipe
- No added MSG
- Pack size: 160g
Information
Ingredients
Starch*, Maltodextrin*, Palm Fat*, Yeast Extract (Salt), Caramelised Sugar*, Sea Salt, Roasted Onions*, Pepper*, *Certified Organic
Allergy Information
- May contain Celery, Eggs, Milk, Mustard and Soya
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Preparation and Usage
- For Glorious Gravy
- Just add water
- Put 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of granules into a measuring jug. Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water stiring all the time. For a thicker gravy add more granules.
Number of uses
Contains approximately eight 20g servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
Name and address
- Kallo Foods Ltd,
- River View,
- Surrey,
- GU17 9AB.
Return to
- consumerservices@kallofoods.com
- 0345 602 1519
- www.kallo.com
Net Contents
160g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy:
|135kJ/32kcal
|Fat:
|1.2g
|of which saturates:
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate:
|5.1g
|of which sugars:
|0.5g
|Protein:
|0.3g
|Salt:
|0.27g
