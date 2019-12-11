By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Kallo Low Salt Organic Gravy Granules 160G

Kallo Low Salt Organic Gravy Granules 160G
£ 2.99
£1.87/100g

New

per 70ml serving
  • Energy72kJ 19kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0.8g
    <1%
  • Saturates0.7g
    <1%
  • Sugars0.4g
    <1%
  • Salt0.18g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100ml:

Product Description

  • Organic Low Salt Gravy Granules
  • There once lived an onion:
  • A kind soul, but cursed.
  • When little veg saw her,
  • Into tears they would burst.
  • So she handed them hankies
  • And helped dry their eyes,
  • And before long the farm
  • Knew her gentle and wise.
  • Certified Carbon Neutral® Company
  • CarbonNeutral.com
  • Vegan friendly†
  • †Our product does not intentionally contain animal based ingredients, but due to the use of milk and eggs at the manufacturing site there may be a risk of cross contamination.
  • Organic
  • Low salt
  • Gluten free recipe
  • No added MSG
  • Vegan friendly
  • Pack size: 160g
  • Low salt

Information

Ingredients

Starch*, Maltodextrin*, Palm Fat*, Yeast Extract (Salt), Caramelised Sugar*, Sea Salt, Roasted Onions*, Pepper*, *Certified Organic

Allergy Information

  • May contain Celery, Eggs, Milk, Mustard and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • For Glorious Gravy
  • Just add water
  • Put 4 heaped teaspoons (20g) of granules into a measuring jug. Add 280ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water stiring all the time. For a thicker gravy add more granules.

Number of uses

Contains approximately eight 20g servings

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG

Name and address

  • Kallo Foods Ltd,
  • River View,
  • Surrey,
  • GU17 9AB.

Return to

Net Contents

160g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy:135kJ/32kcal
Fat:1.2g
of which saturates:0.8g
Carbohydrate:5.1g
of which sugars:0.5g
Protein:0.3g
Salt:0.27g

