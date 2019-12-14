Tesco Garlic & Herb Cooked Chicken Breast Mini Fillets 170G
Offer
- Energy591kJ 141kcal7%
- Fat6.5g9%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars0.7g1%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 696kJ / 166kcal
Product Description
- Cooked mini chicken breast fillets in a garlic and herb marinade.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- Chicken Breast with a Greek inspired herb blend for a fresh flavour. Add some goodness to a healthy Mediterranean salad with these succulent chicken mini fillets. Make a delicious couscous salad served with the aromatic Greek styled chicken fillets or add them in a wrap. Sprinkle some zesty lemon and team it up with vegetables, feta cheese and tzatziki for an all around delicious dinner. These Mini Fillets are cooked and ready to eat hot or cold. High in protein.
- Aromatic & Succulent Chicken breast with a Greek inspired herb blend for a fresh flavour
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
- Aromatic & succulent
- Chicken breast with a Greek inspired herb blend for a flesh flavour
- Eat hot or cold
- Healthy Choice - high in protein
- Pack size: 170g
- Protein supports a growth in muscle mass
- High in protein
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (95%), Sunflower Oil, Rice Flour, Garlic Powder, Dried Garlic, Herbs, Potato Starch, Extra Virgin Olive Oil, Cornflour, Salt, Dried Red Pepper, Onion Powder, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Black Pepper, Lemon Oil, Rapeseed Oil.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU
Preparation and Usage
- Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a pack (85g)
|Energy
|696kJ / 166kcal
|591kJ / 141kcal
|Fat
|7.7g
|6.5g
|Saturates
|1.0g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|2.8g
|2.4g
|Sugars
|0.9g
|0.7g
|Fibre
|0g
|0g
|Protein
|21.4g
|18.2g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019