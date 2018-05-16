Muller Corner Yogurt Vanilla Chocolate Balls Banana Flakes 6X130g

Product Description
- 3 x Vanilla flavour yogurt with milk & white chocolate coated puffed rice balls (8%) on the side 3 x Banana yogurt with milk chocolate coated cornflakes (8%) on the side
- Müller Corner are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote, crunchy chocolate or granola! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
- Delicious, creamy yogurt
- Source of protein and calcium
- No artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 780g
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Milk, Soya, Wheat
- May Contain: Eggs, Nuts
Storage
Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- www.muller.co.uk
Net Contents
6 x 130g ℮
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (Gluten), Rice Flour, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Stabiliser: Pectins, Colour: Carotenes, Lactose (Milk), Glazing Agent: Acacia Gum, Whey Powder (Milk), Barley Malt, Salt, Milk Protein, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 580kJ (138kcal) Fat 5.0g of which saturates 3.1g Carbohydrate 18.1g of which sugars 16.0g Protein 4.4g Salt 0.17g Calcium 110mg (17% of NRV per pot) NRV is Nutrient Reference Value -
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Banana Purée (4%), Maize Flour, Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Glucose Syrup, Glazing Agent: Acacia Gum, Lactose (Milk), Coconut Oil, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Whey Powder (Milk), Barley Malt (Gluten), Stabiliser: Pectins, Salt, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Colour: Carotenes
Nutrition
Typical Values Per 100g Energy 572kJ (136kcal) Fat 4.8g of which saturates 3.0g Carbohydrate 18.0g of which sugars 15.2g Protein 4.5g Salt 0.22mg Calcium 100mg (16% of NRV per pot) NRV is Nutrient Reference Value -
