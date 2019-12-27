Three Tigers Chinese Hoisin Prawn Crackers 60G

- Energy444kJ 106kcal5%
- Fat6.0g9%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars1.8g2%
- Salt0.52g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2221kJ
Product Description
- Chinese Hoisin Flavour Prawn Crackers
- Premium authentic Asian snacks
- A taste of China
- Made with tapioca starch
- Pack size: 60g
Information
Ingredients
Tapioca Starch, Rapeseed Oil, Prawn (Crustacean) (7%), Hoisin Flavouring (7%) (Yeast Extract Powder, Rice Flour, Muscavado Sugar, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Molasses Powder, Salt, Carob Flour, Soy Sauce Powder (Soya), Spice (Fennel Seed), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Natural Flavouring, Colour Paprika (Extract)), Sugar, Salt
Allergy Information
- Also may contain Peanuts and Nuts
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened, consume within 2 days.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 3 portions of 20g
Name and address
- RBL,
- The Pump House,
- 16 Queens Avenue,
- Christchurch,
- Dorset,
- BH23 1BZ.
Return to
- RBL,
- The Pump House,
- 16 Queens Avenue,
- Christchurch,
- Dorset,
- BH23 1BZ.
- www.retailbrands.co.uk
Net Contents
60g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g contains
|1 portion (20g) contains
|%RI*
|RI* for an Average Adult
|Energy
|2221kJ
|444kJ
|8400kJ
|-
|532kcal
|106kcal
|5%
|2000kcal
|Fat
|30.2g
|6.0g
|9%
|70g
|of which saturates
|2.1g
|0.4g
|2%
|20g
|Carbohydrate
|62.2g
|12.4g
|of which sugars
|9.0g
|1.8g
|2%
|90g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|2.3g
|0.5g
|Salt
|2.60g
|0.52g
|8%
|6g
|Pack contains 3 portions of 20g
|-
|-
|-
|-
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
