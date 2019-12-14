Tesco Lemon Cooked Chicken Breast Pieces 180G

Not British chicken.
I read where the chicken comes from and it comes from EU countries. What is wrong with British chickens and supporting our farmers. I wont be buying this range from now on. I'm disappointed with Tesco.
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (85%), Sugar, Rice Flour, Cornflour, Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Salt, Gram Flour, Yeast Extract, Lemon Peel, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Tomato Flakes, Red Pepper Flakes, Parsley, Cane Molasses, Lemon Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Carotenes), Olive Oil.
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU
Pack contains 2 servings
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (90g)
|Energy
|544kJ / 128kcal
|490kJ / 116kcal
|Fat
|1.5g
|1.4g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|6.6g
|5.9g
|Sugars
|2.2g
|2.0g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Protein
|22.0g
|19.8g
|Salt
|1.0g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
