By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Lemon Cooked Chicken Breast Pieces 180G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Lemon Cooked Chicken Breast Pieces 180G
£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

1/2 of a pack
  • Energy490kJ 116kcal
    6%
  • Fat1.4g
    2%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars2.0g
    2%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 544kJ / 128kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked and sliced chicken breast fillets in a lemon and herb marinade with a crumb sprinkle.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • Selected Chicken Breast, coated in a zingy lemon crumb. Cooked and sliced chicken breast fillets in a lemon & herb marinade topped with a crumb sprinkle. Add a little zest and zing to your lunches with the lemon flavoured chicken pieces. Simply add it to a crunchy salad. These cooked and sliced chicken breast pieces are ready to eat hot or cold. High in protein.
  • Zesty & Fragrant Chicken breast coated in a zingy lemon crumb.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Zesty & fragrant
  • Chicken breast coated in a zingy lemon crumb
  • Eat hot or cold
  • Healthy choice
  • High in protein
  • Pack size: 180g
  • Protein supports a growth in muscle mass
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (85%), Sugar, Rice Flour, Cornflour, Maltodextrin, Potato Starch, Salt, Gram Flour, Yeast Extract, Lemon Peel, Black Pepper, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Tomato Flakes, Red Pepper Flakes, Parsley, Cane Molasses, Lemon Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract, Sunflower Oil, Colour (Carotenes), Olive Oil.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown.Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted, use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for heating from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K. using chicken from the EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Widely Recycled Film. Not Yet Recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

180g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/2 of a pack (90g)
Energy544kJ / 128kcal490kJ / 116kcal
Fat1.5g1.4g
Saturates0.5g0.4g
Carbohydrate6.6g5.9g
Sugars2.2g2.0g
Fibre0.2g0.2g
Protein22.0g19.8g
Salt1.0g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere.Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Not British chicken.

1 stars

I read where the chicken comes from and it comes from EU countries. What is wrong with British chickens and supporting our farmers. I wont be buying this range from now on. I'm disappointed with Tesco.

Usually bought next

Tesco Bbq Cooked Chicken Breast Chunks 180G

£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

Tesco Sweet Chilli Cooked Chicken Breast Chunks 180G

£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

Tesco Mango, Lime & Coconut Cooked Chicken Breast Chunks 180G

£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

Tesco Flamegrilled Cooked Chicken Breast Chunks 180G

£ 3.00
£1.67/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here