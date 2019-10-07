By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yo! Teriyaki Sweet & Sticky Stir Fry Sauce 100G

Yo! Teriyaki Sweet & Sticky Stir Fry Sauce 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • A soy & honey stir fry sauce
  • At YO! we continuously search the streets, homes and restaurants of Japan uncovering the very best street food and sushi it has to offer. We've bottled the unique buzz of Tokyo and its authentic flavours so you can enjoy YO!'s vibrant, delicious dishes at home.
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Soya Sauce (20%) (Water, Soybeans, Roasted Wheat, Sea Salt), Honey (10%), Rice Vinegar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast Extract (from Barley) (Yeast Extract, Salt), Colour: Plain Caramel, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Simply add to your stir fry until everything is cooked through.
  • Serving Suggestion: We love Teriyaki stir fry with strips of beef, fresh chilli and noodles.

Number of uses

Contains 1-2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • The Flava People,
  • Flava House,
  • Beta Court,
  • Harper Road,
  • Sharston,
  • Manchester,

Return to

  • The Flava People,
  • Flava House,
  • Beta Court,
  • Harper Road,
  • Sharston,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4XR.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (1/2 pack) 50g
Energy (kJ)563kJ282kJ
Energy (kcal)133kcal67kcal
Fat0.1g<0.1g
of which saturates0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate28.3g14.2g
of which sugars23.0g11.5g
Fibre5.5g2.8g
Protein2.2g1.1g
Salt3.4g1.7g

