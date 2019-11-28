By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Yo! Katsu Mild Aromatic Katsu Sauce 100G

1.5(9)Write a review
Yo! Katsu Mild Aromatic Katsu Sauce 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Product Description

  • A mild & fragrant Japanese style curry sauce
  • Get Mo' YO!
  • Follow us on social and head over to yosushi.com for recipes, inspiration and offers!
  • Facebook, Instagram and Twitter: @yosushi
  • At YO! we continuously search the streets, homes and restaurants of Japan uncovering the very best street food and sushi it has to offer. We've bottled the unique buzz of Tokyo and its authentic flavours so you can enjoy YO!'s vibrant, delicious dishes at home.
  • Free from artificial colours, flavours and preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians & vegans
  • Pack size: 100G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Roasted Wheat, Sea Salt), Demerara Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Onion Powder, Rye Flour, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Garlic Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract (from Barley) (Yeast Extract, Salt), Colour: Plain Caramel, Ground Spices (Turmeric, Coriander, Cumin, Fenugreek, Cinnamon, Cayenne Pepper, Fennel), Stabiliser: Xanthan Gum

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Rye, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, refrigerate and use within 3 days.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Directions for Use
  • Heat the sauce on the hob or in the microwave until piping hot.
  • Serving Suggestion: For an authentic Japanese Katsu Curry, we love to pour over breaded chicken, prawns or tofu, and serve with steamed rice.

Number of uses

Contains 1-2 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • The Flava People,
  • Flava House,
  • Beta Court,
  • Harper Road,
  • Sharston,
  • Manchester,

Return to

  • The Flava People,
  • Flava House,
  • Beta Court,
  • Harper Road,
  • Sharston,
  • Manchester,
  • M22 4XR.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Portion (1/2 pack) 50g
Energy (kJ)689kJ345kJ
Energy (kcal)166kcal83kcal
Fat10.6g5.3g
of which saturates1.5g0.8g
Carbohydrate14.8g7.4g
of which sugars8.0g4.0g
Fibre2.9g1.5g
Protein1.4g0.7g
Salt1.8g0.9g

9 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious

5 stars

I disagree. My sauce was delicious and authentic tasting and I wouldn’t definitely buy again.

Diabolical!

1 stars

Utterly horrific. Not even close to the taste of Katsu Curry Sauce. How on earth have they got this so wrong. Do not buy!

Unpleasant sour flavour.

1 stars

Unpleasant sour flavour.

Awful

1 stars

Do not buy. The worst tasting sauce I have ever tried. Threw the whole meal away. I don’t know who thought it was good enough to sell

Too Acidic

1 stars

No curry taste, very acidic , had to bin the dinner I’d cooked.

Way Too Vinegary No Curry Flavour

1 stars

now this chain restraunt is good dont get me wrong but they have messed up on this sauce its way to vinegary like its the main thing of this sauce and i have no idea why there is no curry flavour just vinegar i do not recommend getting this at all.

Firstly for anyone wanting to recreate their exper

1 stars

Firstly for anyone wanting to recreate their experience in a yo sushi restaurant this is not the choice. It tastes to different from their restaurant katsu curry that it's not even recognisable. For anyone who doesn't care about that and just wants a good curry sauce, this is still not the choice, it was horrible and I ended up throwing out the food I poured it on.

Acidic and horrible

1 stars

I was expecting this to be just like the katsu curry sauce in Yo Sushi restaurants. It is not. It is metallic, acidic and vinegary. It tastes nothing like the real thing. Very disappointing. How it passed the taste tests I will never know!

i like eating at yo sushi and when i saw this i co

1 stars

i like eating at yo sushi and when i saw this i could not wait to buy it which i did this is not katsu curry it is vinegary and is horrible don't bother wasting your money

