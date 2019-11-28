Yo! Katsu Mild Aromatic Katsu Sauce 100G

Delicious
I disagree. My sauce was delicious and authentic tasting and I wouldn’t definitely buy again.
Diabolical!
Utterly horrific. Not even close to the taste of Katsu Curry Sauce. How on earth have they got this so wrong. Do not buy!
Unpleasant sour flavour.
Awful
Do not buy. The worst tasting sauce I have ever tried. Threw the whole meal away. I don’t know who thought it was good enough to sell
Too Acidic
No curry taste, very acidic , had to bin the dinner I’d cooked.
Way Too Vinegary No Curry Flavour
now this chain restraunt is good dont get me wrong but they have messed up on this sauce its way to vinegary like its the main thing of this sauce and i have no idea why there is no curry flavour just vinegar i do not recommend getting this at all.
Firstly for anyone wanting to recreate their exper
Firstly for anyone wanting to recreate their experience in a yo sushi restaurant this is not the choice. It tastes to different from their restaurant katsu curry that it's not even recognisable. For anyone who doesn't care about that and just wants a good curry sauce, this is still not the choice, it was horrible and I ended up throwing out the food I poured it on.
Acidic and horrible
I was expecting this to be just like the katsu curry sauce in Yo Sushi restaurants. It is not. It is metallic, acidic and vinegary. It tastes nothing like the real thing. Very disappointing. How it passed the taste tests I will never know!
i like eating at yo sushi and when i saw this i co
i like eating at yo sushi and when i saw this i could not wait to buy it which i did this is not katsu curry it is vinegary and is horrible don't bother wasting your money