Muller Corner Peach & Apricot Yogurt 143 G

£ 0.68
£0.48/100g

Product Description

  • Creamy yogurt with peach & apricot compote
  • Müller Corner are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote, crunchy chocolate or granola! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
  • Delicious, creamy yogurt
  • Source of protein
  • No artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 143g
Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Peach (8%), Sugar, Water, Apricots (3%), Stabilisers: Pectins, Guar Gum, Modified Maize Starch, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Flavourings

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

143g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100g)
Energy 466kJ (111kcal)
Fat 3.9g
of which saturates 2.5g
Carbohydrate 13.9g
of which sugars 13.4g
Protein 4.3g
Salt 0.17g
Calcium 125mg (22% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Go back to the previous recipe Muller

1 stars

This product has been a firm favourite of mine for years and in my opinion worthy of 5 stars - then Muller decide to introduce a new creamier tasting recipe - REALLY ??!! Sorry to say this is a disaster - the thick creamy tasty yogurt has been replaced by a watery substitute which is awful …. Very disappointed and will not be buying this product again - I just hope you don't see fit to ruin your other products the same way ……. the 1 star was for the fruit content which remains unspoiled .

