Muller Corner Peach & Apricot Yogurt 143 G

This product has been a firm favourite of mine for years and in my opinion worthy of 5 stars - then Muller decide to introduce a new creamier tasting recipe - REALLY ??!! Sorry to say this is a disaster - the thick creamy tasty yogurt has been replaced by a watery substitute which is awful …. Very disappointed and will not be buying this product again - I just hope you don't see fit to ruin your other products the same way ……. the 1 star was for the fruit content which remains unspoiled .