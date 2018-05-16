Tesco Baking Sheet

- Made from durable steel for even heat distribution
- Non-stick teflon coating for easy food release and convenient cleaning
- Dishwasher safe
Information
Preparation and Usage
- Before you buy it
- Not suitable for freezers and microwaves. Best used with plastic or wooden utensils.
- When you use it
- Wash before first use. Can be used up to 230°C/450°F/Gas Mark 8.
- How to clean it
- Dishwasher safe. Don't use scourers or abrasives - if food is burnt on, soak before washing.
Warnings
- WARNING! Always use oven gloves when removing from oven. Don't use over direct heat or under a grill.
Safety information
WARNING! Always use oven gloves when removing from oven. Don't use over direct heat or under a grill.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020