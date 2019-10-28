Tesco Egg Protein Pot 90G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 559kJ / 134kcal
Product Description
- Hard boiled egg.
- Egg protein pot
- Free range eggs
- Free range egg
- Healthy choice
- High in protein
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 90g
- Protein supports a growth in muscle mass
Information
Ingredients
Hard Boiled Egg
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- Ready to eat.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Name and address
Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g / Per 100ml
|A serving contains
|Energy
|559kJ / 134kcal
|503kJ / 121kcal
|Fat
|8.5g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|2.7g
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|1.4g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|0.6g
|0.6g
|Protein
|12.6g
|11.3g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
