By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Egg Protein Pot 90G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Egg Protein Pot 90G
£ 1.00
£1.12/100g

Offer

Each pot
  • Energy503kJ 121kcal
    6%
  • Fat7.6g
    11%
  • Saturates2.4g
    12%
  • Sugars0.2g
    0%
  • Salt0.3g
    5%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 559kJ / 134kcal

Product Description

  • Hard boiled egg.
  • Egg protein pot
  • Free range eggs
  • Free range egg
  • Healthy choice
  • High in protein
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 90g
  • Protein supports a growth in muscle mass
  • High in protein

Information

Ingredients

Hard Boiled Egg

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation Guidelines
  • Ready to eat.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy559kJ / 134kcal503kJ / 121kcal
Fat8.5g7.6g
Saturates2.7g2.4g
Carbohydrate1.6g1.4g
Sugars0.3g0.2g
Fibre0.6g0.6g
Protein12.6g11.3g
Salt0.3g0.3g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Usually bought next

Tesco Medium Free Range Eggs 6 Pack

£ 0.89
£0.15/each

Tesco British Skimmed Milk 1.136L, 2 Pints

£ 0.80
£0.70/litre

Tesco British Skimmed Milk 568Ml, 1 Pint

£ 0.50
£0.88/litre

Naked Blue Machine Blueberry Smoothie 360Ml

£ 2.36
£0.66/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here