Tesco Carrot & Reduced Fat Houmous 100G

Tesco Carrot & Reduced Fat Houmous 100G
£ 1.00
£1.00/100g

Offer

Each pack (100g)
  • Energy327kJ 79kcal
    4%
  • Fat3.4g
    5%
  • Saturates0.5g
    3%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 327kJ / 79kcal

Product Description

  • Carrot batons with a houmous dip.
  • Crunchy & Smooth
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 100g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Carrot (65%), Cooked Chickpeas [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 1 serving

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,
  • Marine Road,
  • Dun Laoghaire,
  • Co. Dublin.

Net Contents

100g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy327kJ / 79kcal327kJ / 79kcal
Fat3.4g3.4g
Saturates0.5g0.5g
Carbohydrate6.2g6.2g
Sugars4.3g4.3g
Fibre5.2g5.2g
Protein3.2g3.2g
Salt0.4g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

