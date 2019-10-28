Tesco Carrot & Reduced Fat Houmous 100G
- Energy327kJ 79kcal4%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars4.3g5%
- Salt0.4g7%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 327kJ / 79kcal
- Carrot batons with a houmous dip.
- Crunchy & Smooth
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100g
INGREDIENTS: Carrot (65%), Cooked Chickpeas [Water, Chickpeas], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Tahini Sesame Seed Paste, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Salt, Cornflour, Garlic.
- May contain peanuts and nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
Pack contains 1 serving
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
100g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|327kJ / 79kcal
|327kJ / 79kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|6.2g
|6.2g
|Sugars
|4.3g
|4.3g
|Fibre
|5.2g
|5.2g
|Protein
|3.2g
|3.2g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
