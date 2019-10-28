Tesco Hoisin Duck Sushi 57G
Offer
- Energy334kJ 79kcal4%
- Fat0.8g1%
- Saturates0.2g1%
- Sugars2.8g3%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 586kJ / 138kcal
Product Description
- 3 Cucumber hosomaki, 1 hoisin duck, cucumber and spring onion mini California roll with a white sesame seed coating and 1 bottle of soy sauce.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- A taste of Japan Rolled duck and spring onion California rolls and cucumber hosomaki.
- Pack size: 57g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked White Sushi Rice [Water, White Rice, Rice Vinegar, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Rapeseed Oil], Cucumber, Duck (5%), Soy Sauce Bottle [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Vinegar, Ethanol], Nori Seaweed, Spring Onion, Sugar, White Sesame Seeds, Cornflour, Rice Vinegar, Soya Bean, Salt, Concentrated Plum Juice, Plum, Garlic Purée, Cane Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Cayenne Pepper, Cinnamon, Fennel, Ginger, Clove Powder, Star Anise, Cinnamon Powder, Aniseed.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing.Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using duck from the U.K.
Preparation and Usage
- For best results remove from refrigerator 30 minutes before eating.
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Lid. Plastic check local recycling Label. Paper widely recycled Base. Plastic check local recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
- Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
- Gresham House,
- Marine Road,
- Dun Laoghaire,
- Co. Dublin.
Drained weight
-;-
Net Contents
57g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (57g)
|Energy
|586kJ / 138kcal
|334kJ / 79kcal
|Fat
|1.4g
|0.8g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|26.9g
|15.3g
|Sugars
|4.9g
|2.8g
|Fibre
|0.9g
|0.5g
|Protein
|4.1g
|2.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
