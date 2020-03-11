L’Oreal Men Expert Hydrating Energetic Face Wash 100Ml
Offer
- Discover Hydra Energetic daily face wash designed to cleanse and energise men's skin.
- This gentle formula helps cleanse the skin with 3 actions:
- - Deeply cleanses the skin
- - Instant wakes up effect helping skin feel invigorated
- - Helps cleanse pores
- Discover the Hydra Energetic range designed for tired looking skin.
- Deeply cleanses pores
- Instant wakes up effect helping skin feel invigorated
- Enriched with Vitamin C and Guarana (a natural source of Caffeine)
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
782906 4, Aqua / Water, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Coco-Betaine, Glycerin, Sodium Chloride, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, PPG-5-Ceteth-20, Sodium Hydroxide, Paullinia Cupana Seed Extract, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Propylene Glycol, Citric Acid, Menthol, Pentylene Glycol, Polyquaternium-7, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, CI 16035 / Red 40, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B222163/1)
Preparation and Usage
- Apply to wet face & neck and gently massage, then rinse off with warm water. Use daily in the morning & evening. Use in the shower for convenience. Avoid eye contour area. In case of contact with the eyes, rinse them immediately & thoroughly. In case of irritation or dryness use less frequently.
Net Contents
100ml
Using Product Information
