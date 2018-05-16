L’Oreal Men Expert Hydrating Energetic Face Scrub 100Ml

- During the day, your skin can become oily, pores can become blocked and blemishes start to appear. This scrub is for men who want to take action!
- The Hydra Energetic Deep Exfoliating face scrub deeply purifies and cleanses the skin, removes impurities and excess shine, and helps to unblock pores.
- Discover the Hydra Energetic range designed for tired looking skin.
- Goes well with
- L'Oreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Face Wash 100ml
- L'Oreal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturiser 50ml
- Removes impurities and shine
- Helps to unblock pores
- With natural exfoliating particles
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
781697 102, Aqua / Water, Perlite, Glycerin, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Xanthan Gum, PEG-60 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Sodium Lauroyl Oat Amino Acids, Silica, Coco-Glucoside, Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Hydrogenated Jojoba Oil, Hydroxypropyl Guar, Pentylene Glycol, Decyl Glucoside, Ethylhexylglycerin, Sodium Benzoate, Salicylic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, CI 42053 / Green 3, CI 77007 / Ultramarines, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B198764/1)
Preparation and Usage
- Wet skin with warm water and apply the gel over your face, massage and rinse. Use once per day for fresher feeling skin.
- Avoid eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse them immediately and thoroughly.
Net Contents
100ml
