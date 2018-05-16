L'oreal Men Expert Charcoal Face Scrub 100Ml

Product Description
- Men Expert Pure Charcoal Anti-Blackhead Daily Face Scrub
- Discover Pure Charcoal face scrub designed to cleanse and exfoliate the skin to help protect against the appearance of blemishes & blackheads.
- Enriched with Purifying Charcoal, this scrub unleashes 2000 Natural Particles per use, this formula:
- - Cleanses skin of excess oil & dirt.
- - Helps unclog pores.
- - Helps protect against the appearance of blemishes & blackheads.
- Discover Pure Charcoal, the ultimate cleansing toolbox. Level up your skincare routine.
- A daily face scrub enriched with Purifying charcoal
- Reduces blackheads and deeply cleanses skin
- With 2000 natural particles
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
909012 6, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Myristic Acid, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Lauric Acid, Butylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, PEG-8, Perlite, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Charcoal Powder, Caprylyl Glycol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Pentylene Glycol, Polyglycerin-10, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Polyquaternium-4, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B229781/1)
Preparation and Usage
- Apply to a wet face & neck and gently massage, then rinse off with warm water. Use daily in the morning and evening. Use in the shower for convenience. Avoid eye contour area. In case of contact with the eyes, rinse them immediately & thoroughly.
Net Contents
100ml
