L’Oreal Men Expert Charcoal Face Wash 100Ml

Great
Didn't receive for testing however bought separately and great product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
great for sensitive skin
Leaves your skin feeling clean and soft. Perfect for sensitive skin. Very good value for money! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Deep clean
Clears the face from all impurities, recommend it especially during summer time. Really useful especially for a person that shaves regularly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great face wash
Really impressed with this face wash. It forms a nice lather with a great fragrance and leaves my face feeling fresh. I’ve been using this for a week now and have no plans to stop! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great
Purchased to try and really pleased how good it worked and face feels so much better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Love it
A fantastic face was that keeps the face feeling great after use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Very nice
Quality deep cleaning face wash, very refreshing. Ideal for post shave as a scrub and face wash combined [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Extra squeaky clean
I use this face wash when my skin needs that extra deep clean. I feel it cleans done to my pores leaving my skin looking much clearer. I feel it has also helped combat my spotty skin and reduces the redness. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Daily face wash
Had three of these now and they leave your skin feeling fantastic after using it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing product
Received this a month ago and so glad I did It’s a handy size and great product Not oily with a nice smell left my skin feeling fresh and invigorating after the first day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]