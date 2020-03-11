By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L’Oreal Men Expert Charcoal Face Wash 100Ml

5(33)Write a review
  • Men Expert Pure Charcoal Purifying Daily Face Wash
  • Discover Pure Charcoal daily face wash designed to cleanse men's skin prone to imperfections.
  • Cleans skin to help target and reduce the appearance of 5 imperfections:
  • - Spots
  • - Blackheads
  • - Oily skin
  • - Roughness
  • - Marks
  • Discover Pure Charcoal, the ultimate cleansing toolbox. Level up your skincare routine.
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Pure Charcoal Purifying Tissue Mask 30g
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Pure Charcoal Anti-Blackhead Daily Face Scrub 100ml
  • L'Oreal Men Expert Pure Charcoal Purifying Clay Mask 50ml
  • A daily face wash for skin prone to imperfections
  • 5 types of imperfections are targeted and reduced
  • With Purifying Charcoal
  • Pack size: 100ML

899276 02, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Myristic Acid, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Lauric Acid, Butylene Glycol, Sorbitol, Glyceryl Stearate SE, PEG-8, Mentha Piperita Extract / Peppermint Extract, Moringa Oleifera Seed Extract, Ascorbyl Glucoside, Disodium Phosphate, Charcoal Powder, Caprylyl Glycol, Tetrasodium EDTA, Citric Acid, Menthol, Pentylene Glycol, Polyglycerin-10, Polyglyceryl-10 Myristate, Polyglyceryl-10 Stearate, Polyquaternium-4, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Salicylic Acid, Phenoxyethanol, CI 77499 / Iron Oxides, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B197420/2)

  • Wet skin with warm water and apply a walnut-sized amount of product over the face. Gently massage concentrating on the forehead, nose and chin. Foam and rinse thoroughly.
  • Use daily for perfectly cleansed and soothed skin. Avoid the eye area. In case of contact with eyes, rinse immediately.

100ml

Great

5 stars

Didn't receive for testing however bought separately and great product [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

great for sensitive skin

5 stars

Leaves your skin feeling clean and soft. Perfect for sensitive skin. Very good value for money! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Deep clean

5 stars

Clears the face from all impurities, recommend it especially during summer time. Really useful especially for a person that shaves regularly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great face wash

5 stars

Really impressed with this face wash. It forms a nice lather with a great fragrance and leaves my face feeling fresh. I’ve been using this for a week now and have no plans to stop! [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great

5 stars

Purchased to try and really pleased how good it worked and face feels so much better [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Love it

5 stars

A fantastic face was that keeps the face feeling great after use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Very nice

4 stars

Quality deep cleaning face wash, very refreshing. Ideal for post shave as a scrub and face wash combined [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Extra squeaky clean

5 stars

I use this face wash when my skin needs that extra deep clean. I feel it cleans done to my pores leaving my skin looking much clearer. I feel it has also helped combat my spotty skin and reduces the redness. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Daily face wash

5 stars

Had three of these now and they leave your skin feeling fantastic after using it [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product

5 stars

Received this a month ago and so glad I did It’s a handy size and great product Not oily with a nice smell left my skin feeling fresh and invigorating after the first day [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

