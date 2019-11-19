By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Cap Royal Bordeaux Rouge 75Cl

image 1 of Cap Royal Bordeaux Rouge 75Cl
£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Red French Wine
  • Cap Royal is a Bordeaux Supérieur that benefits from the expertise of Jean René Matignon, Technical Director of Château Pichon Baron, 2nd Grand Cru Classé.
  • It has a beautiful aromatic complexity mingling aromas of red fruits with hints of vanilla coming from ageing in oak barrels.
  • Cap Royal owes its name to Cordouan, the oldest lighthouse in Europe. It is a landmark for lovers of great wines.
  • Jean-René Matignon
  • Wine of France
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Cap Royal 2016 has a beautiful red cherry color brightened with some purplish reflections. The complex and explosive nose reveals intense aromas of red fruits (redcurrant, cherries) which become more complex with subtle hints of spices.

Region of Origin

Bordeaux

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.75

ABV

13% vol

Producer

Compagnie Medocaine Des Grands Crus

Type of Closure

Natural Cork

Wine Maker

Jean-René Matignon

Country

France

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • "Fermentation in thermo-regulated stainless steel vats, ageing in oak barrels brings a slightly woody note that adds complexity and length in palate. This careful ageing is performed under the regular supervision of Jean René Matignon. He guarantees quality monitoring during this period. Blending: Merlot: 70% Cabernet-sauvignon: 30%"

History

  • Cap Royal Bordeaux is a careful selection of the best cuvées by Jean-René Matignon (Technical Director at Château Pichon Baron, 2nd Growth)

Regional Information

  • Cap Royal rouge is produced within the Bordeaux Supérieur appellation area, in Lestiac-sur-Garonne. The vineyards stretch along the hillsides of the Garonne river on clay and gravel soils. The parcels have a very nice exposure and the grapes are sorted drastically as for a Grand Cru.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years

Produce of

Product of France

Name and address

  • LCDR À F 33550.
  • CMGC,
  • 33290 Blanquefort,
  • France.

Return to

  • www.caproyal.com

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

750ml

