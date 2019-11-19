Cap Royal Bordeaux Rouge 75Cl
Product Description
- Red French Wine
- Cap Royal is a Bordeaux Supérieur that benefits from the expertise of Jean René Matignon, Technical Director of Château Pichon Baron, 2nd Grand Cru Classé.
- It has a beautiful aromatic complexity mingling aromas of red fruits with hints of vanilla coming from ageing in oak barrels.
- Cap Royal owes its name to Cordouan, the oldest lighthouse in Europe. It is a landmark for lovers of great wines.
- Jean-René Matignon
- Wine of France
- Pack size: 75cl
Information
Allergy Information
- Contains Sulphites
Tasting Notes
- Cap Royal 2016 has a beautiful red cherry color brightened with some purplish reflections. The complex and explosive nose reveals intense aromas of red fruits (redcurrant, cherries) which become more complex with subtle hints of spices.
Region of Origin
Bordeaux
Wine Colour
Red
Alcohol Units
9.75
ABV
13% vol
Producer
Compagnie Medocaine Des Grands Crus
Type of Closure
Natural Cork
Wine Maker
Jean-René Matignon
Country
France
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon
Vinification Details
- "Fermentation in thermo-regulated stainless steel vats, ageing in oak barrels brings a slightly woody note that adds complexity and length in palate. This careful ageing is performed under the regular supervision of Jean René Matignon. He guarantees quality monitoring during this period. Blending: Merlot: 70% Cabernet-sauvignon: 30%"
History
- Cap Royal Bordeaux is a careful selection of the best cuvées by Jean-René Matignon (Technical Director at Château Pichon Baron, 2nd Growth)
Regional Information
- Cap Royal rouge is produced within the Bordeaux Supérieur appellation area, in Lestiac-sur-Garonne. The vineyards stretch along the hillsides of the Garonne river on clay and gravel soils. The parcels have a very nice exposure and the grapes are sorted drastically as for a Grand Cru.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 5 years
Produce of
Product of France
Name and address
- LCDR À F 33550.
- CMGC,
- 33290 Blanquefort,
- France.
Return to
- www.caproyal.com
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
750ml
