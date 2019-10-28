Tesco Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad 290G

Tasty!
Nice salad, the French dressing is delicious, used as a side to a main or plenty as a standalone lunch.
Very bland
Typical values per 100g: Energy 557kJ / 133kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Carrot, Chicken Breast (12%), Cucumber, Sweetcorn, Lettuce, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Bacon (3.5%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Red Pepper, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Parsley, Cornflour, Cider Vinegar, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Mustard Flour, Tarragon, Thyme, Garlic Powder, Chives, Sunflower Oil.
Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
Shake dressing pot before use.
1 Servings
Label. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
290g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|A serving contains
|Energy
|557kJ / 133kcal
|1614kJ / 385kcal
|Fat
|5.6g
|16.2g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|12.2g
|35.4g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|8.7g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|4.6g
|Protein
|7.6g
|22.0g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As Sold.
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
