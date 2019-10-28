By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Chicken & Bacon Layered Salad 290G

£ 2.50
£0.86/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1614kJ 385kcal
    19%
  • Fat16.2g
    23%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt0.9g
    15%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 557kJ / 133kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked pasta with carrot, roasted chicken breast, cucumber, sweetcorn, lettuce and smoked bacon with a French dressing pot.
  • Pack size: 290g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Carrot, Chicken Breast (12%), Cucumber, Sweetcorn, Lettuce, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Smoked Bacon (3.5%) [Pork Belly, Sugar, Salt, Emulsifier (Sodium Triphosphate), Honey, Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Red Pepper, Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Parsley, Cornflour, Cider Vinegar, Salt, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Black Pepper, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Mustard Flour, Tarragon, Thyme, Garlic Powder, Chives, Sunflower Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake dressing pot before use. 

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

290g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy557kJ / 133kcal1614kJ / 385kcal
Fat5.6g16.2g
Saturates0.9g2.6g
Carbohydrate12.2g35.4g
Sugars3.0g8.7g
Fibre1.6g4.6g
Protein7.6g22.0g
Salt0.3g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

2 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Tasty!

5 stars

Nice salad, the French dressing is delicious, used as a side to a main or plenty as a standalone lunch.

Very bland

1 stars

Very bland

