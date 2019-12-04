By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Muller Corner Fruit Cherry Yogurt 143G

1.5(3)Write a review
Muller Corner Fruit Cherry Yogurt 143G
£ 0.68
£0.48/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Creamy yogurt with red cherry compote
  • Müller Corner are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote, crunchy chocolate or granola! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
  • Delicious, creamy yogurt
  • Source of protein
  • No artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or colours
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 143g
  • Source of protein

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Cherries (10%), Water, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers: Pectins, Guar Gum, Flavourings, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives
  • Free From Artificial Sweeteners

Warnings

  • May contain cherry stones.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • www.muller.co.uk

Net Contents

143g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(Per 100g)
Energy 464kJ (110kcal)
Fat 3.9g
of which saturates 2.5g
Carbohydrate 13.8g
of which sugars 13.1g
Protein 4.3g
Salt 0.17g
Calcium 124mg (22% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Safety information

View more safety information

May contain cherry stones.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

3 Reviews

Average of 1.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Much worse taste than the old ones.

1 stars

I don't like the new taste at all. Shall not be buying any more. Please tell Muller.

Not as nice as they once were........

2 stars

They've recently changed the recipe for these yoghurts, and they are nowhere near as nice as they once were. The yoghurt is smooth to the point of being sickly, and the fruit part now has all of the fruit pieces removed, making it runny and insubstantial. I have been buying these for years, but will not be buying it in the future.

Very disappointed with new recipe

1 stars

I have used this item for breakfast for many years. I was very disappointed with the "new recipe" - the cherry part is fine but the yogurt is very runny, watery even, more suitable for drinking from a glass than eating with a spoon. I doubt I will buy this product again unless the old recipe is restored.

