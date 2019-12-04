Muller Corner Fruit Cherry Yogurt 143G

Much worse taste than the old ones.
I don't like the new taste at all. Shall not be buying any more. Please tell Muller.
Not as nice as they once were........
They've recently changed the recipe for these yoghurts, and they are nowhere near as nice as they once were. The yoghurt is smooth to the point of being sickly, and the fruit part now has all of the fruit pieces removed, making it runny and insubstantial. I have been buying these for years, but will not be buying it in the future.
Very disappointed with new recipe
I have used this item for breakfast for many years. I was very disappointed with the "new recipe" - the cherry part is fine but the yogurt is very runny, watery even, more suitable for drinking from a glass than eating with a spoon. I doubt I will buy this product again unless the old recipe is restored.