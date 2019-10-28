By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Onken Naked Strawberry Yogurt Pouch 110G

5(1)Write a review
Onken Naked Strawberry Yogurt Pouch 110G
£ 1.00
£0.91/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Strawberry Yogurt.
  • Find us on Facebook/OnkenDairy
  • Nothing to hide. Absolutely no additives.
  • Deliciously creamy yogurt, perfectly ripe strawberries and sugar - that's it. Absolutely no additives for a generously fruity yogurt to brighten up your day.
  • Live Cultures Inside
  • Streptococcus thermophilus and lactobacillus delbrueckii subsp. bulgaricus
  • Quality from Emmi the Dairy Expert
  • Only 97 calories per serve
  • Good to go
  • Enjoy on the go
  • Gluten free
  • Live cultures
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110g

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Strawberries (15%), Sugar

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Can be kept up to 6 hours out of the fridge. Once opened consume within 3 days and keep refrigerated.

Additives

  • Free From Additives

Name and address

  • Emmi UK Limited,
  • 111 Upper Richmond Road,
  • Putney,
  • London,
  • SW15 2TJ.

Return to

  • Freephone Customer Helpline 0080 0090 00100
  • Emmi UK Limited,
  • 111 Upper Richmond Road,
  • Putney,
  • London,
  • SW15 2TJ.
  • www.onken.co.uk

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 371kJ/88kcal
Fat 2.8g
of which saturates 1.7g
Carbohydrate 11g
of which sugars 11g
Protein 4.0g
Salt 0.07g
Calcium128mg

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Thick creamy yoghurt. Really nice taste, would rec

5 stars

Thick creamy yoghurt. Really nice taste, would recommend it.

Usually bought next

Coca-Cola Zero 6X250ml

£ 3.50
£0.23/100ml

Offer

Tesco Finest Chunky Chips With Sea Salt 450G

£ 2.60
£5.78/kg

Offer

Onken Wholegrain Strawberry Yogurt 450G

£ 1.50
£0.33/100g

Offer

Tesco Fromage Frais Strawberry Raspberry Pouches 4 X 80G

£ 1.00
£0.31/100g

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here