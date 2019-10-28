Tesco Ham Egg & Coleslaw Salad 235G
- Energy920kJ 220kcal11%
- Fat12.2g17%
- Saturates3.8g19%
- Sugars7.1g8%
- Salt0.9g15%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 392kJ / 94kcal
Product Description
- Coleslaw, hard-boiled egg, cooked potato, smoked reformed ham with added water, tomato and lettuce.
- Beechwood smoked ham
- Pack size: 235g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Hard-boiled Egg (26%), Cooked Potato, Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (12%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Preservatives (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Nitrite)], Tomato, Carrot, Lettuce, Cabbage, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Onion, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Chives, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Salt, Mustard Seeds, Gelling Agent (Pectin).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Recycling info
Label. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
235g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (235g)
|Energy
|392kJ / 94kcal
|920kJ / 220kcal
|Fat
|5.2g
|12.2g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|3.8g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|10.3g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|7.1g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|2.6g
|Protein
|6.8g
|16.0g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
