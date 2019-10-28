By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Ham Egg & Coleslaw Salad 235G

£ 2.50
£1.07/100g

Offer

Each pack
Typical values per 100g: Energy 392kJ / 94kcal

Product Description

  • Coleslaw, hard-boiled egg, cooked potato, smoked reformed ham with added water, tomato and lettuce.
  • Beechwood smoked ham
  • Pack size: 235g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Hard-boiled Egg (26%), Cooked Potato, Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (12%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Preservatives (Sodium Triphosphate, Sodium Ascorbate, Sodium Nitrite)], Tomato, Carrot, Lettuce, Cabbage, Crème Fraîche (Milk), Onion, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Chives, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Stabilisers (Xanthan Gum, Guar Gum), Salt, Mustard Seeds, Gelling Agent (Pectin).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Recycling info

Label. Paper widely recycled Tray. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

235g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (235g)
Energy392kJ / 94kcal920kJ / 220kcal
Fat5.2g12.2g
Saturates1.6g3.8g
Carbohydrate4.4g10.3g
Sugars3.0g7.1g
Fibre1.1g2.6g
Protein6.8g16.0g
Salt0.4g0.9g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

