Kucharek Chicken Bouillon Cubes 150G

£ 0.90
£0.60/100g

Product Description

  • Chicken bouillon cubes.
  • Gluten free product
  • No added: hardened fats
  • No added: colours
  • Pack size: 150g

Information

Ingredients

Salt, Palm Fat, Starch, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides, Sugar, Chicken Fat (1, 7%), Dried Vegetables (1, 9%): Carrot, Parsley Leaves, Celeriac, Onion, Maltodextrin, Flavourings (containing Eggs), Yeast Extract, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Dried Chicken Meat (0.1%)

Allergy Information

  • The product may contain: Milk (including Lactose), Soybeans, Mustard Seeds and Sesame Seeds

Storage

Store in a dry and dark place.Best before end: date and lot number on the side of the package.

Preparation and Usage

  • Preparation: dissolve one cube in 500 ml of boiling water.
  • Application: the prepared broth is deal for soups, sauces and meat meals.

Name and address

  • Prymat sp. z o.o., ul.,
  • Chlebowa 14,
  • 44-337 Jastrzębie-Zdrój,
  • Poland.

  • www.prymatgroup.com

Net Contents

15 x 10g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 ml of product after preparation:
Energy 23 kJ/5 kcal
Fat <0,5 g
of which saturates 0,2 g
Carbohydrate <0,5 g
of which sugars <0,5 g
Protein <0,5 g
Salt 0,98 g

