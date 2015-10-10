Kucharek Chicken Bouillon Cubes 150G

Product Description
- Chicken bouillon cubes.
- Gluten free product
- No added: hardened fats
- No added: colours
- Pack size: 150g
Information
Ingredients
Salt, Palm Fat, Starch, Flavour Enhancers: Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides, Sugar, Chicken Fat (1, 7%), Dried Vegetables (1, 9%): Carrot, Parsley Leaves, Celeriac, Onion, Maltodextrin, Flavourings (containing Eggs), Yeast Extract, Turmeric, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid, Dried Chicken Meat (0.1%)
Allergy Information
- The product may contain: Milk (including Lactose), Soybeans, Mustard Seeds and Sesame Seeds
Storage
Store in a dry and dark place.Best before end: date and lot number on the side of the package.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation: dissolve one cube in 500 ml of boiling water.
- Application: the prepared broth is deal for soups, sauces and meat meals.
Name and address
- Prymat sp. z o.o., ul.,
- Chlebowa 14,
- 44-337 Jastrzębie-Zdrój,
- Poland.
Net Contents
15 x 10g
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 ml of product after preparation:
|Energy
|23 kJ/5 kcal
|Fat
|<0,5 g
|of which saturates
|0,2 g
|Carbohydrate
|<0,5 g
|of which sugars
|<0,5 g
|Protein
|<0,5 g
|Salt
|0,98 g
