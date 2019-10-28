By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Prawn Layered Salad 300G

2(2)Write a review
Tesco Prawn Layered Salad 300G
£ 2.50
£0.83/100g

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy1391kJ 332kcal
    17%
  • Fat12.3g
    18%
  • Saturates1.2g
    6%
  • Sugars8.7g
    10%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 464kJ / 111kcal

Product Description

  • Carrot, cooked pasta mixed with cucumber, sweetcorn and red pepper dressed in a vinaigrette, topped with prawns and Marie Rose sauce.
  • Crunchy & Sweet
  • Crunchy & Sweet
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Carrot, Cucumber, Prawn (Crustacean) (11%), Water, Sweetcorn, Lettuce, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Sherry, Parsley, Cider Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Black Mustard Seeds, Mustard Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Tarragon, Thyme, Turmeric.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Tray. Plastic check local recycling Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy464kJ / 111kcal1391kJ / 332kcal
Fat4.1g12.3g
Saturates0.4g1.2g
Carbohydrate13.1g39.3g
Sugars2.9g8.7g
Fibre1.4g4.2g
Protein4.6g13.8g
Salt0.5g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

2 Reviews

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

YUCK. Soggy pasta, NO prawns ie two waste of your

2 stars

YUCK. Soggy pasta, NO prawns ie two waste of your money

Disappointing, mainly grated carrot

2 stars

Very few prawns, way too little sauce, not enough pasta but a ton of grated carrot. Nothing like the photo.

Usually bought next

Maltesers Kingsize 58.5G

£ 0.80
£1.37/100g

Offer

Tesco Tuna & Sweetcorn Pasta 300G

£ 2.20
£0.73/100g

Offer

Hula Hoops Bbq Snacks Grab Bag 50 G

£ 0.85
£1.70/100g

Offer

Diet Coke 500Ml

£ 1.33
£0.27/100ml

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here