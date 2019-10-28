Tesco Prawn Layered Salad 300G

YUCK. Soggy pasta, NO prawns ie two waste of your
YUCK. Soggy pasta, NO prawns ie two waste of your money
Disappointing, mainly grated carrot
Very few prawns, way too little sauce, not enough pasta but a ton of grated carrot. Nothing like the photo.
Typical values per 100g: Energy 464kJ / 111kcal
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Pasta [Water, Durum Wheat Semolina], Carrot, Cucumber, Prawn (Crustacean) (11%), Water, Sweetcorn, Lettuce, Red Pepper, Rapeseed Oil, Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Spirit Vinegar, Sugar, Sherry, Parsley, Cider Vinegar, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Salt, Black Mustard Seeds, Mustard Flour, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Pepper, Tarragon, Thyme, Turmeric.
Keep refrigerated.
Produced in the U.K.
1 Servings
Tray. Plastic check local recycling Label. Paper widely recycled
300g e
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|464kJ / 111kcal
|1391kJ / 332kcal
|Fat
|4.1g
|12.3g
|Saturates
|0.4g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|13.1g
|39.3g
|Sugars
|2.9g
|8.7g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|4.2g
|Protein
|4.6g
|13.8g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As Sold.
|-
|-
Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.
