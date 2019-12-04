Muller Corner Vanilla Chocolate Balls Yogurt 130 G
Product Description
- Vanilla flavour yogurt with milk & white chocolate coated puffed rice balls (8%)
- Müller Corner are the perfect combination of delicious thick and creamy yogurt with either a fruit compote, crunchy chocolate or granola! No artificial colours, preservatives or sweeteners and a source of protein, with a variety of delicious flavours for you and the family to enjoy, Müller Corner yogurts allow you the freedom to mix it your way.
- Delicious, creamy yogurt
- Source of protein
- No artificial preservatives, sweeteners, or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 130g
Information
Ingredients
Yogurt (Milk), Sugar, Water, Wheat Flour (Gluten), Rice Flour, Cocoa Butter, Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Modified Starch, Flavourings, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Stabiliser: Pectins, Colour: Carotenes, Lactose (Milk), Glazing Agent: Acacia Gum, Whey Powder (Milk), Barley Malt, Salt, Milk Protein, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid
Allergy Information
- May also contain Nut and/or Egg traces
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
- Free From Artificial Sweeteners
Name and address
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
Return to
- Müller,
- TF9 3SQ,
- UK.
- www.muller.co.uk
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(Per 100g)
|Energy
|580kJ (138kcal)
|Fat
|5.0g
|of which saturates
|3.1g
|Carbohydrate
|18.1g
|of which sugars
|16.0g
|Protein
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.17g
|Calcium
|110mg (17% of NRV per pot)
|NRV is Nutrient Reference Value
|-
