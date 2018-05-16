Batchelors Curry Low Fat Super Noodles 81G

- Energy646kJ 152kcal8%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates0.3g2%
- Sugars2.1g2%
- Salt0.67g11%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 437kJ/103kcal
Product Description
- Dried low fat noodles with a curry flavour seasoning.
- Batchelors trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
- Oodles of flavour in every ripple...
- Low fat
- Pack size: 81G
Information
Ingredients
Noodles (Water, Wheat Flour, Acidity Regulators (Pentasodium Triphosphate, Sodium Carbonate)), Sugar, Yeast Extract, Ground Turmeric, Flavour Enhancers (Monosodium Glutamate, Disodium 5'-Ribonucleotides), Salt, Flavourings, Garlic, Potassium Chloride, Ground Fennel Seeds, Tomato, Ground Aniseed, Maltodextrin, Onion, Ground Coriander, Chilli, Ground Cardamom, Parsley, Clove Extract, Acid (Citric Acid), Black Pepper Extract, Cardamom Oil
Allergy Information
- May also contain Crustaceans, Fish, Milk, Molluscs, Sesame and Soya.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: 1 Add noodles to 300ml (1/2 pint) of boiling water, bring to boil.
2 Add flavour sachet, reduce heat & simmer for 5 minutes or until water is absorbed.
3 Serve immediately & enjoy!
Produce of
Produced in Vietnam
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Warnings
- DO NOT USE IF PACK IS OPEN OR TORN.
Recycling info
Sachet. Not Yet Recycled Wrap. Not Yet Recycled
Name and address
- UK: Freepost Premier Foods.
- ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- Consumer Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy this product If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon-Fri 9am - 5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
- Or write to us at
- UK: Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- Or ROI: Premier Foods ROI,
- PO Box No 13008,
- Dublin 1,
- Ireland.
- www.batchelorsrange.co.uk
Net Contents
81g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per 1/2 Pack As Prepared (148g)
|Energy
|437kJ/103kcal
|646kJ/152kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|0.9g
|of which Saturates
|0.2g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|20.6g
|30.5g
|of which Sugars
|1.4g
|2.1g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|3.3g
|4.9g
|Salt
|0.45g
|0.67g
|This pack contains 2 portions
Safety information
DO NOT USE IF PACK IS OPEN OR TORN.
