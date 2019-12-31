Batchelors Super Rice Chicken Quick Cook 90G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 592kJ/140kcal
Product Description
- Long grain rice with chicken flavour and a mix of red pepper, peas, and carrot.
- Ready in 10 minutes
- No artificial colours or preservatives
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 90g
Information
Ingredients
Long Grain Rice (88%), Dried Vegetables (4%) (Red Pepper, Peas, Carrot), Yeast Extract, Flavour Enhancer (Monosodium Glutamate), Flavourings, Salt, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Hydrolysed Vegetable Protein, Sugar, Potassium Chloride, Dried Parsley, Ground Turmeric
Allergy Information
- May contain Celery, Milk, Mustard, Soya and Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Cooking Instructions
Hob
Instructions: 1 Add 325ml (12 fl oz) of water to a saucepan and bring to the boil.
2 Empty the contents of the sachet into the saucepan and cover. Simmer vigorously for 10 minutes or until the water is absorbed, stirring halfway through cooking time. (If you prefer a softer rice, use 375ml (13 fl oz) of water and cook for 12 minutes).
3 Sit back, relax and enjoy!
Preparation and Usage
- Serves 2 as part of a main meal or 1 as a tasty snack
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Warnings
- DO NOT USE IF SACHET IS OPEN OR TORN.
Name and address
- Freepost Premier Foods.
Return to
- Customer Quality Guarantee
- We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222 722 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack.
- Or write to us at
- Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
- www.batchelorstrange.co.uk
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g As Prepared
|Per 1/2 Pack As Prepared (116g)
|Reference Intake
|Energy
|592kJ/140kcal
|687kJ/162kcal
|8%
|Fat
|0.7g
|0.8g
|1%
|of which saturates
|0.2g
|0.2g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|28.9g
|33.5g
|of which sugars
|1.0g
|1.2g
|1%
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.3g
|Protein
|3.9g
|4.5g
|Salt
|0.34g
|0.39g
|7%
|This pack contains 2 portions
|-
|-
|-
Safety information
DO NOT USE IF SACHET IS OPEN OR TORN.
