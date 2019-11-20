Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Cheese & Broccoli Quick Cook 99G

Tasty snack
It is easy to prepare but make sure your microwave container is large enough or it will bubble up and spill over. Otherwise it was tasty and convenient.
Tasty and easy to cook
nice dish
I tried it first time and was surprised how easy to prepare it is and also has good taste,creamy and flavoured.
Quick tasty meal addition
I found this product really handy on a self-catering holiday. It was easy to do in a limited kitchen and would go with lots of different meats.
Quick to make pasta with all the necessary ingredients. Quite creamy and pepper or chili flakes to add bit of spice.
Perfect for lunch if you are short on time and want something filling. Great to keep in your store cupboard for those last minute lunches.
Not enough sauce
Good easy meal to make. Will keep a few in the cupboard for those moments.
Quick and esy snack meal
I cooked in microwave as instructed. It was easy to cook and a quick meal for one. It was quite tasty although a little runny for my liking - would use less water next time. Will purchase again
Quick and easy.
Easy to cook for a quick meal.