By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Cheese & Broccoli Quick Cook 99G

4(39)Write a review
Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Cheese & Broccoli Quick Cook 99G
£ 1.00
£10.11/kg
Per 1/2 pack as prepared (179g)
  • Energy896kJ 212kcal
    11%
  • Fat3.0g
    4%
  • Saturates1.6g
    8%
  • Sugars4.5g
    5%
  • Salt1.06g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 500kJ

Product Description

  • Dried pasta tubes in a mild cheese sauce mix with broccoli pieces, onion and roasted garlic.
  • Ready in 5 minutes
  • Low fat
  • No artificial colours or preservatives
  • No added MSG
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 99g
  • Low fat

Information

Ingredients

Pasta Tubes (81%) (Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Flour), Cheese Powder (6%) (Cheese Powder (Milk), Emulsifying Salts (Disodium Phosphate)), Modified Maize Starch, Dried Glucose Syrup, Dried Broccoli (1.5%), Flavourings (contain Barley, Milk), Salt, Onion Powder (0.5%), Emulsifier (Pentasodium Triphosphate), Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Palm), Cream Powder (Milk), Roasted Garlic, Ground Turmeric, Black Pepper Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Celery, Egg, Mustard and Soya

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Hob
Instructions: 1 Place 250ml water, 100ml milk (and 10g butter if you fancy) in a saucepan and bring to the boil.
2 Stir in the pack contents.
3 Boil gently, stirring occasionally, for 5 minutes or until pasta is tender.
4 Remove from the heat, stir and serve. Sauce will thicken on standing.

Produce of

Produced in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Why not top with...
  • Extra grated cheese and place in the oven for a delicious pasta bake.
  • Serves 1-2 as part of a main meal or as a tasty snack

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Added MSG
  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Warnings

  • DO NOT USE IF SACHET IS OPEN OR TORN.

Name and address

  • Freepost Premier Foods.

Return to

  • Consumer Quality Guarantee
  • We want you to enjoy this product. If you have any questions or comments, please contact our Consumer Relations Department on 0800 222722 Mon-Fri 9am-5pm (UK only) quoting the codes printed on the pack. Or write to us at
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.

Net Contents

99g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g As PreparedPer 1/2 Pack As Prepared (179g)% Reference Intake
Energy 500kJ896kJ11%
-118kcal212kcal11%
Fat 1.7g3.0g4%
of which Saturates 0.9g1.6g8%
Carbohydrate 20.9g37.4g
of which Sugars 2.5g4.5g5%
Fibre 0.7g1.3g
Protein 4.5g8.1g
Salt 0.59g1.06g18%
Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
This pack contains 2 portions---

Safety information

View more safety information

DO NOT USE IF SACHET IS OPEN OR TORN.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

39 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Tasty snack

5 stars

It is easy to prepare but make sure your microwave container is large enough or it will bubble up and spill over. Otherwise it was tasty and convenient.

Tasty and easy to cook

4 stars

Tasty and easy to cook

nice dish

5 stars

I tried it first time and was surprised how easy to prepare it is and also has good taste,creamy and flavoured.

Quick tasty meal addition

4 stars

I found this product really handy on a self-catering holiday. It was easy to do in a limited kitchen and would go with lots of different meats.

Quick to make pasta with all the necessary ingredi

4 stars

Quick to make pasta with all the necessary ingredients. Quite creamy and pepper or chili flakes to add bit of spice.

Perfect for lunch if you are short on time and wan

5 stars

Perfect for lunch if you are short on time and want something filling. Great to keep in your store cupboard for those last minute lunches.

Not enough sauce

3 stars

Not enough sauce

Good easy meal to make. Will keep a few in the cup

4 stars

Good easy meal to make. Will keep a few in the cupboard for those moments.

Quick and esy snack meal

4 stars

I cooked in microwave as instructed. It was easy to cook and a quick meal for one. It was quite tasty although a little runny for my liking - would use less water next time. Will purchase again

Quick and easy.

3 stars

Easy to cook for a quick meal.

1-10 of 39 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Cheese Leek Ham Quick Cook 99G

£ 1.00
£10.11/kg

Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Macaroni & Cheese Quick Cook 99G

£ 1.00
£10.11/kg

Batchelors Super Noodles Chicken 90G

£ 0.81
£9.00/kg

Batchelors Pasta & Sauce Chicken & Mushroom Quick Cook 99G

£ 1.00
£10.11/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here